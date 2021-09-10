Toa Payoh West Market Stallholders Under Quarantine As They’re Close Contacts

Days ago, we reported that Toa Payoh East Night Market will close till 17 Sep after several vendors tested positive for Covid-19.

However, it seems the infections have spread to other places in the estate.

Recently, a stallholder at the nearby Toa Payoh West Wet Market & Food Centre has also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

Several other stallholders there are also undergoing quarantine after coming into close contact with an infected vegetable seller at the Toa Payoh East market.

1 person from Toa Payoh West Wet Market tests positive

According to Lianhe Zaobao, 1 person from the Block 127 market at Toa Payoh Lorong 1 has tested positive for Covid-19.

Some vendors allegedly told the Chinese newspaper that the person had purchased vegetables from the Toa Payoh East Night Market.

When probed further, the relevant authorities reportedly declined to provide more details on the individual.

3 other stall owners are also under quarantine after they similarly purchased vegetables at the night market. They have closed their stalls for the time being.

Over at Toa Payoh Lorong 8, 3 other stallholders had to undergo quarantine a week ago.

Toa Payoh East Night Vegetable Market closed for 2 weeks

The vegetable night market along Toa Payoh East Lorong 7 closed for 2 weeks after several Covid-19 cases emerged there.

Though the authorities did not report how many cases there are, a wholesaler who contracted the virus told The Straits Times (ST) that he knew of more than 10 other individuals at the market who had tested positive.

Operating for the past 30 years, the market serves as a secondary distribution site for fruits and vegetables.

Due to their small client base, there is a thankfully negligible impact on Singapore’s food supply, reports ST.

However, some Toa Payoh stall owners who originally got their supplies from the market have had to diversify their sources for the time being.

As of 7 Sep, there are 3 active clusters in Toa Payoh:

Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah

Orient Goldsmiths and Jewellers

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange staff

MOH’s latest update, which follows their new format, only listed the Toa Payoh bus interchange. The cluster currently has 190 cases and MOH is closely monitoring it.

Hope it’s not a repeat of Jurong Fishery Port cluster

The cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port has shown how rapidly and widely the Covid-19 virus can spread through our wet markets.

We hope the infections linked to the Toa Payoh East Night Vegetable Market will not be a repeat of this.

Hopefully, the authorities will be able to ringfence the infections in Toa Payoh and allow residents to go about their activities with peace of mind.

