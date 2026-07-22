Tourist in Thailand argues 64km round trip should cost only S$11, Good Samaritan pays difference

Tourist in Thailand argues that 64km round-trip fare should cost only S$10

A fare dispute in Thailand went viral after a tourist believed she had agreed to pay just 282 baht (around S$11) for a 64km round trip.

Police were eventually called to mediate, with the responding officer concluding that the disagreement had stemmed from a miscommunication over whether the quoted price covered one journey or both.

According to Khaosod English, the rider ultimately accepted the lower amount to put an end to the dispute.

Dispute stemmed from miscommunication

The clip, originally shared on 19 July, showed a police officer listening as the tourist explained what had happened.

She said she had booked the rider through an app to take her to her destination.

The original fare displayed was 282 baht, although a discount reduced the amount she paid for the first journey to 169 baht (around S$6.50).

The tourist then asked the rider to wait for her, as she also needed a ride back.

The pair verbally discussed how much the return journey would cost, which was where the misunderstanding arose, according to the police officer.

When asked how much he would charge, the rider said he would follow the app’s calculated fare of 282 baht.

The rider understood this to mean 282 baht for the return leg, bringing the total for both journeys to 451 baht (around S$17).

However, the tourist believed he had agreed to charge 282 baht for the entire round trip.

Good Samaritan steps in to cover difference

Another local eventually stepped in and tried to explain that 282 baht for the full 64km round trip was unreasonable, as the rider’s fuel alone would have cost around 200 baht (around S$8).

The argument continued for some time before the rider decided to accept the lower amount and absorb the loss.

He thanked the police officer for mediating before the officer pulled him aside and discreetly revealed that another tourist had already paid the difference on his behalf.

The rider then hugged the Good Samaritan.

The officer acknowledged that having someone else cover the shortfall was not an ideal solution, but expressed his appreciation for the tourist’s kindness, saying:

We need kind people like you in the world.

Also read: Karaoke bar in Thailand faces 5-year closure for overcharging tourists



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Featured image adapted from Rajahtana Sriphan on Facebook.