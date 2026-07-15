Karaoke bar in Thailand faces 5-year closure for overcharging tourists

Authorities in Thailand consider shuttering karaoke bar for five years after they overcharge tourists

Police in Thailand investigate a karaoke bar after it received reports that the establishment has been overcharging tourists.

According to a statement posted on Facebook, Chiang Mai police questioned the bar operators on 14 July after the case drew public attention.

Karaoke bar in hot water

The bar admitted to the allegations that they had overcharged a tourist. They refunded the foreigner, who expressed that he was fully satisfied with the reimbursement and did not wish to pursue further legal action.

However, police uncovered that multiple other violations had been committed by the bar.

This included operating without a proper license and selling alcohol beyond permitted hours.

The police are proposing that the bar be closed for five years.

Police emphasised that entertainment venue operators must display prices clearly and comply with licensing requirements.

Authorities say they will discuss matters with drivers’ associations to remind them not to steer tourists into specific venues without their consent.

Dual pricing in Thailand remains an issue

The practice of charging foreigners extra is not uncommon in Thailand.

In 2025, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism pledged to look into the matter after noting the massive amount of complaints about dual pricing on social media.

Beyond the higher charges, tourists are also often a target for transport scams. Uncertainty about prices offered by individual drivers has also driven tourists to use ride-hailing apps where pricing is much more transparent.

However, that has also led to local taxis becoming unsatisfied — at times leading to violence against private hire drivers.

Also read: Bangkok pub fire death toll rises to 30, police investigating whether exits were locked



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Featured image adapted from ตำรวจภูธรจังหวัดเชียงใหม่ on Facebook.