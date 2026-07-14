Bangkok pub fire death toll rises to 30, police investigating whether exits were locked

Police probe blocked and possibly locked exits after Bangkok pub fire kills 29

Police investigating the deadly fire at Rong Beer Na Ladprao in Bangkok are examining whether emergency exits were locked, inadequately marked, or obstructed during the blaze.

The death toll rose to 30 on Tuesday (14 July) after three critically injured patients died in hospital.

Authorities have identified 27 of those killed and are still working to confirm the identities of the remaining three.

A further 75 people were injured, including 24 in serious condition, 15 with moderate injuries, and 36 with minor injuries.

Fire breaks out at crowded Bangkok restaurant

The blaze erupted at Rong Beer Na Ladprao on Lat Phrao Road near Soi Lat Phrao 1 at around 11.57pm on Sunday (12 July).

Around 300 customers were reportedly inside the single-storey concrete building, which had a metal-sheet roof.

Firefighters arrived about five minutes after receiving the alert and brought the blaze under control in around 35 minutes.

The restaurant was extensively damaged, with an estimated 164sqm affected by the fire.

Police examine whether exits were locked or obstructed

National police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch said the venue had two rear exits.

One was near the toilets, where rescuers found many of the victims. Police are investigating whether the door was locked at the time of the fire.

Reports that it may have been kept shut to prevent customers from leaving without paying have not been confirmed and remain part of the investigation.

The second rear exit was accessible through the kitchen. Its exit sign and lights were damaged in the fire, while the door handle was missing.

Investigators are determining whether the handle was destroyed by the blaze or had already been broken.

A passage leading to the exit, measuring about one metre wide, was also partially blocked by lockers and shelves, narrowing it until only one person could pass at a time.

Police said the obstructions may indicate inadequate emergency preparations.

Many victims found near toilets

Many of those killed were found inside or near the toilets at the back of the venue.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the fire spread through ceiling decorations towards the main entrance, prompting customers to rush towards the rear exits.

With the venue plunged into darkness and filled with thick smoke, some patrons may have mistaken the toilets for an escape route.

Several victims reportedly lost consciousness inside the toilets and near the exits, further obstructing the paths used by others trying to flee.

Tables had also reportedly been placed near one exit to sell sweets, while other materials were stored around another escape route.

Bangkok disaster prevention and mitigation director Suriyachai Rawiwan said the number of victims in the toilets made it difficult for rescuers to reach them.

Most of those killed are believed to have died from smoke inhalation.

Cause of fire remains under investigation

The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Musicians performing at the venue said they noticed smoke coming from an electrical breaker near the stage and detected a burning smell shortly before the blaze.

The keyboardist then shouted for everyone to run before the lights went out, an explosion was heard and dense smoke rapidly filled the venue.

Pol Maj Gen Wathi Assawutmangkul, commander of the Police Forensic Science Office’s Forensic Science Division, said investigators had preliminarily identified the stage area as the fire’s point of origin.

Bangkok’s disaster prevention authorities separately raised the possibility of an electrical short circuit involving an air-conditioning unit above the ceiling.

Both findings remain preliminary as forensic officers continue examining evidence from the scene.

Prime Minister orders thorough investigation

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed the relevant authorities to expedite a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy.

He ordered forensic officers to establish the fire’s exact cause and determine whether safety failures contributed to the deaths.

Mr Anutin also expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and directed officials to monitor those still receiving treatment.

Restaurant groups call for stricter enforcement

Two restaurant associations have called for stronger enforcement of fire-safety regulations following the incident.

Rawat Khongchat, a member of the Night Restaurant Business Trade Association, said similar tragedies could be prevented if operators and authorities consistently observed safety requirements.

Chanon Koetcharoen, president of the Restaurant Association, said Thailand already had relevant regulations, but enforcement remained inconsistent.

He noted that entertainment venues generally relied on emergency exit signs without actively explaining safety procedures to customers.

Mr Chanon urged operators to consider safety announcements similar to those used in cinemas and on flights.

Restaurant ordered to close for 30 days

The venue had permits to operate as a restaurant, sell alcohol, and host musical performances.

The Chatuchak district office has ordered the fire-damaged premises to close for an initial 30 days.

Engineers are assessing the building’s structural safety, while investigators continue reviewing its licences, emergency routes, and safety measures.

Authorities are also continuing to identify the victims, with DNA testing required in some cases.

Also read: At least 22 killed, 64 injured after construction crane collapses on passenger train in Thailand



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