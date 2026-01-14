At least 22 killed, 64 injured after construction crane collapses on passenger train in Thailand

At least 22 dead as crane falls on passenger train in Thailand

A construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in Makhon Ratchasima, Thailand, leaving at least 22 people dead and 64 others injured.

The accident occurred on the Kuala Lumpur–Ubon Ratchathani expressway in Sikhio district at 9.05am on Wednesday (14 Jan).

A crane, part of a high-speed rail bridge construction, fell onto Special Express Train No. 21 travelling at 120km/hr.

Crane collapsed on 2 carriages, causing them to derail and catch fire

The train was travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, carrying 195 passengers and staff.

The crane struck the train’s second and third carriages, causing the train to derail and catch fire.

The fire spread quickly, making escape difficult because the train’s air-conditioned compartments had electric automatic doors that passengers could not open by hand.

Personnel deployed to carry out rescue operation

Emergency services responded immediately, with officers rushing to the scene to launch a rescue operation.

Multiple rescue vehicles, including fire engines, rushed to the scene to remove the injured and recover the bodies of the deceased.

The fire and wreckage complicated the rescue efforts. However, teams worked tirelessly to free the injured and transport them to nearby hospitals.

Authorities have confirmed 22 deaths and 64 injuries, most involving students and residents, though they expect the figures to rise.

Investigation underway to determine the cause of crane’s fall

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, has expressed his condolences to the victims and their families. He also ordered an inspection of the site.

The authorities are investigating how the crane collapsed and why workers left it on the tracks.

Meanwhile, families of the victims are still waiting for news of their loved ones.

Construction is part of rail link between Bangkok and Kunming, China

The first phase of the Thai-Chinese High-Speed Railway includes the construction of the rail bridge connecting Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.

Launched in 2017 with a budget of $5.4 billion (S$6.955 billion), the project is part of China’s broader Belt and Road Initiative.

It aims to establish a rail link between Bangkok and Kunming, China. The rail link will travel through Laos.

And the aim is to complete this rail link by 2028, according to the Bangkok Post.

Express trains cancelled & routes adjusted following incident

Following the collision, operators cancelled Special Express trains No. 21 and 22 between Bangkok and Ubon Ratchathani.

Additionally, 14 other train services travelling between Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surin have had their routes adjusted.

Operators encourage passengers to check the real-time schedule for the latest updates.

In August 2024, a railway tunnel along the planned route in Nakhon Ratchasima collapsed, resulting in the deaths of three workers.

Also read: 4 dead, 10 injured after steel structure collapses during construction in Thailand



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Thai PBS and Thairath.