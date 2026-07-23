Tourists from China allegedly grab child’s face while taking photos of expat’s family in S’pore

Group of tourists from China allegedly harassed an expat and her family in Singapore

On Monday (20 July), an expat living in Singapore took to TikTok to share the horrible experience she allegedly had with a group of tourists from China.

According to the caption, the Original Poster [OP], who has been living in Singapore for the past nine years, claimed that some Chinese tourists repeatedly took photos of her children.

“There is no excuse anymore [for] the insane entitlement of some of these tourists because it is not all,” she wrote.

@raeelizabethmua after 9 years here, a whole pandemic, there is no excuse anymore to the insane entitlement of SOMEof these tourists because it is not all! Some days we just want run around a park and enjoy the slow day not fight for our right to enjoy family time in PEACE! #blackinsingapore #chinesetourists #singaporeexpat ♬ On a Mission – Duomo

They continue to take photos even though OP said ‘no’

A day out with the family took a turn for the worse when several Chinese tourists ended up walking towards them.

The OP recounted that three tourists were casually taking pictures of her children.

According to her, the tourists were saying “how cute!” as they continued snapping photos of her children.

The OP added that she did not provide them consent to do so and overtly responded with “no’s”.

However, the tourists proceeded to continue.

When the OP shielded her children to protect them, she thought that would be the end of the ordeal.

But the tourists went around them to the other side and continued to take even more photos.

She did not know how to explain this to her children

In the video, the OP says that her children were visibly confused by the tourists’ behaviour.

She admits she was at a loss in trying to explain the tourists’ actions to her six-year-old child.

“The fact that I had to shield my children and try and hide their faces from people taking pictures,” she said. “It is not okay.”

The OP noted that most of the time she can “let these things go”, but when it comes to her kids, such acts are simply “too much”.

A man suddenly grabbed her child’s face to take a closer look

In the video, the OP claimed that another man, who was walking down the path, came towards their direction.

Without warning, the man grabbed her child’s face to take a closer look. Instinctively, the OP said she yanked her child away.

I don’t like my children being treated like they are so very different to everybody else.

“You may not have seen people of colour before. Even if that’s the case, you do not have the right [to continue], if somebody says no to taking pictures,” she added.

Netizens disappointed over tourists’ behaviour

The post has garnered over 38,000 views at the time of writing.

Many netizens expressed the same disappointment and frustration felt by the OP.

Some shared similar experiences with tourists from China, claiming it is not a new problem.

A few TikTok users commended the OP for her bravery in speaking out on the matter.

However, some netizens noted that although the tourists’ actions are very unpleasant, it is not against the law to take photos of people in public.

Also read: S’pore-based Chinese education consultant claims local schools have ‘no recess’ between classes

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Featured image adapted from @raeelizabethmua on TikTok.