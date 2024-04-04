Tourist YouTuber slams S’pore brewery after negative experience, review draws mixed responses

Tourist slams Singapore brewery after alleged ‘rude and weird behavior’

A Scottish craft beer reviewer has criticised a Singapore brewery after an unpleasant interaction with the owner.

The reviewer, who goes by RampantLionReviews on social media, posted a 20-minute long video on YouTube, detailing his negative experience at Pink Blossoms Brewing Singapore.

“I always try to keep the channel positive but for the first time in 11 years, this proved to be impossible,” he wrote in a Facebook post promoting the video.

The review has caused quite an uproar among viewers online.

However, some have defended the Scotsman and sympathised with his bad experience.

Brewery recommended by locals

RampantLionReviews, also known as James Marshall, posted his review of the local brewery titled ‘Don’t Visit Pink Blossoms Brewing’ last Friday (29 March).

James, who lives in Sweden, said the aim of his videos was to promote local breweries and try local beer. This is especially the case for Singapore’s beer, which is not “so accessible” outside of the country.

He also noted that the craft beer scene here is still “in its infancy”.

Upon his arrival, James decided to reach out to local craft beer enthusiasts to find out where he could get the best beer in Singapore.

He was recommended Pink Blossoms Brewing, a microbrewery located in Ubi.

‘Weird’ interaction with owner

After arriving at Pink Blossoms Brewing around 5pm last Thursday (28 March), James noticed there were five people at the bar, including the owner.

According to him, the owner was eating a McDonald’s meal, but quickly went behind the bar with apparently a sundae in hand when he noticed James walking in.

James then noticed a sign at the bar saying the brewery only accepted cash or PayNow.

As he was not carrying any cash, James spent a bit of time sorting out payment via bank transfer as he did not have the relevant payment methods as a tourist.

James then revealed he was a YouTuber promoting craft beers and wanted to make a video showing the bar and what’s available on tap.

The owner reportedly told James he was uncomfortable with “impromptu things on social media”, but said he won’t stop him as it’s a “free country”.

James was taken aback by the owner’s response, as in his experience, most owners were usually open to the idea of the breweries getting free coverage, he shared.

“I was just sitting there in my head thinking, right, this is a bit weird,” he added.

Owner didn’t want to be filmed

After the owner left to serve other customers, James said he began filming the beer tap list at the bar, mentioning it was “impressive” the brewery served 19 beers on tap.

The owner then returned to ask James if he wanted a drink, and the latter said he told him he has filmed “across the world” and he found his reaction rather “unusual”.

He went on to explain what his intention was, and that he sincerely wanted to promote Singapore’s craft beers, especially the beers from Pink Blossoms Brewing.

However, the owner again reiterated that he had already told James he was uncomfortable with being recorded, but he “filmed a bit anyway”. He then asked what was the point of asking for permission if he was going to record regardless.

According to James, the owner also pointed out that the bar “was a little messy”, and he could get fined if a health inspector came across the video showing his McDonald’s ice cream behind the bar.

He then apparently asked why James had such an “entitled attitude”.

James defended himself

James said the response was baffling, as the owner had unintentionally admitted to not living up to “cleanliness standards” by consuming food behind the bar.

He also didn’t understand the reaction, as he had not asked for free drinks, and had in fact intended to buy “a good few” to try.

James then said the owner seemingly realised he made a mistake and offered James a drink, saying he would feel “uncomfortable” if the reviewer did not try one of his beers after travelling a long way.

James then told the owner he came across some negative Google reviews calling out the brewery’s bad service, and has heard about its reputation from other people in the brewery business, too. He had wanted to visit with an open mind, he added.

He was not going to support the business if the owner continued behaving this way, he said, and left the brewery.

He then uploaded his honest review on YouTube and shared it onto the Craft Beer Lovers (Singapore) Facebook page.

Mixed responses from netizens

After watching the YouTube review, many commenters defended Pink Blossoms Brewing, saying the owner had the right to decline being filmed.

One netizen said James came across “as somewhat entitled and disrespectful”, given the owner had explained his reasons for being uncomfortable.

Another asked why he made a video talking about a bar owner who “quite reasonably” didn’t want him to video.

Some agreed with James, sharing their own negative interactions with the brewery’s owner.

Overall, many viewers felt James had the right intentions, but the wrong execution.

MS News has reached out to James and Pink Blossoms Brewery for comments.

Also read: Tourist From Australia Won’t Visit S’pore Again, Cites Rude Locals As A Reason

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from RampantLionReviews on YouTube and Pink Blossoms Brewing.