‘The most boring country’: Travel blogger lists reasons why she would never visit S’pore again

Travel blogger said she would never come to Singapore again

A travel blogger, who goes by “Nina” on social media, recently took to Instagram to share several reasons why she would never visit Singapore again.

She claimed Singapore was not a “beautiful country” despite its cleanliness and found it very “boring”, among other reasons.

Her review of the Little Red Dot has since caused quite an uproar.

While some netizens said that travellers are entitled to their own opinions, others came to the defence of the island state.

Blogger claims Singapore is boring

On 28 March, Nina posted a short Instagram clip of herself in front of Singapore’s most iconic statue, the Merlion.

The text in the video read: “I would never travel again to… Singapore”.

In the caption, Nina explained that despite being a “very clean country”, in her opinion, Singapore lacked beauty.

She also said there was too much traffic and too many buildings, claiming there was no “real nature” and “vibe”.

“I found it very boring there, the most boring country where I was,” she wrote.

The content creator also commented on the prices in Singapore.

She explained how thankful she was for couch-surfing, as this meant that she could save on accommodation.

And her final reason for never wanting to return — Singapore’s cuisine.

She wrote: “It wasn’t even delicious for the price.”

Netizens confused by review

After reading her brutally honest review, many commenters were taken aback, with some confused by the blogger’s comment about Singapore’s lack of nature.

“Who… [is] coming to Singapore for nature?” they questioned. “That’s like going to buy groceries at a shoe store.”

Some agreed the small city may not be the best for exploring natural landscapes and recommended more ideal locations.

Local DJ Jade Rasif wrote, “Considering you like natural landscapes, Malaysia or Indonesia are better options.”

Overall, most Singaporeans were not particularly ecstatic about the review but agreed everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

In response to the comment, Nina clarified that she does not hate Singapore. “It’s just not my country,” she said.

MS News has reached out to Nina for comments.

Also read: Tourist From Australia Won’t Visit S’pore Again, Cites Rude Locals As A Reason

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ninas_travels_ on Instagram.