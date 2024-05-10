Porsche Experience Centre to open in 2027 with 2KM handling track & racing simulator

Porsche announces 11th experience centre near Changi Airport

German sports car brand Porsche has announced Singapore’s first permanent driving-focused centre.

Set to open in 2027, the new Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) will include activities for all driving enthusiasts, including a two-kilometre handling track and racing simulator.

Located near Changi Airport, the new facility will be the brand’s 11th PEC worldwide.

PEC includes handling track, racing simulator and electric cars

Details about the newly-announced PEC were announced in a press release distributed on Friday (10 May).

The driving-focused facility will be located 20 minutes from Changi Airport and close to the upcoming Aviation Park MRT station along the Cross Island Line.

The PEC will also feature a two-kilometre-long handling track to showcase a series of Porsche sports cars.

A first-of-its-kind Aftersales facility will also be included in Singapore’s PEC, along with themed exhibitions and display cars from the Porsche Museum archives.

Singapore’s PEC fleet will also contain several electric vehicles as part of the brand’s goal to advance sustainable development.

PEC to boost Singapore’s economy

The PEC is set to draw in car enthusiasts locally and across Southeast Asia.

Singapore Tourism Board Chief Executive Ms Melissa Ow welcomed the new PEC and is confident in the facility’s potential to boost Singapore’s reach.

“The Porsche Experience Centre will add to the suite of high-quality lifestyle experiences that Singaporeans and visitors can enjoy in Singapore,” she expressed.

“Beyond tourism, the facility will also inject vibrancy into the Changi precinct and deliver industrial benefits that will further bolster our economy.”

Also read: Mandai Rainforest Resort to open in 1st half of 2025 with treehouses offering forest views

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Porsche.