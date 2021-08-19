64-Year-Old Unvaccinated Man Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications On 16 Aug

On Tuesday (17 Aug), MOH reported about the unfortunate demise of a fully vaccinated individual — the first in Singapore.

Despite this, the signs continue to indicate that unvaccinated folks are at higher risk of developing severe illness or even death when they’re infected.

On Wednesday (18 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed the passing of yet another unvaccinated individual.

Source

The 64-year-old man had a history of medical conditions such as late-stage kidney failure and high blood pressure.

64-year-old unvaccinated man admitted to Raffles Hospital on 3 Aug

According to MOH’s evening update on Wednesday (18 Aug), the 64-year-old developed a cough on 2 Aug.

The next day, he suffered “heart problems” and was conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Source

MOH did not disclose when he tested positive for Covid-19.

However, he succumbed to Covid-19 complications on 16 Aug, roughly 2 weeks after his hospital admission.

The man is our nation’s 46th Covid-19 casualty and the 10th over the past month.

Similar to many other Covid-19 fatalities, the man had a long history of medical conditions such as:

End-stage kidney failure

High blood cholesterol

High blood pressure

Ischaemic cardiomyopathy

1 new cluster reported on 19 Aug

MOH also reported the emergence of a new cluster on Wednesday (19 Aug) linked to an individual case.

Despite this, it seems our nation is on a downwards trajectory as far as clusters are concerned with 6 being closed on 19 Aug.

Source

Currently, Singapore has 87 active clusters, the lowest number since 2 Aug.

The new cluster linked to Case 68431 has 5 cases in total, with 3 listed as new ones.

Many prominent clusters report 0 new cases

Of the active clusters, only 7 reported new cases on Wednesday (18 Aug). These include:

My First Skool (Chin Swee Road) – 1 new case

Sengkang Bus Interchange staff – 1 new case

Superland Pre-School (Kreta Ayer CC) – 1 new case

Westlite Juniper Dormitory – 1 new case

The following prominent clusters reported in the past have no new cases:

Jurong Fishery Port

KTV lounges

Marina Bay Sands Casino

Samy’s Curry Restaurant

Vaccination remains key

The recent passing of the fully vaccinated individual might understandably cast doubts over the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the ratio of unvaccinated to vaccinated fatalities shows that getting the jab could still offer some form of protection.

That said, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lynn Griffiths on Flickr.