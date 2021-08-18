Fully Vaccinated Singaporean Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications On 17 Aug

Over the past month, 8 individuals, all of whom were unvaccinated, have succumbed to Covid-19 complications in Singapore. However, on Tuesday (17 Aug), MOH reported the passing of a 90-year-old fully vaccinated individual.

The man, who is Singapore’s 45th Covid-19 fatality, also had a history of chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure.

90-year-old fully vaccinated man had chronic kidney disease

According to MOH’s evening report on Tuesday (17 Aug), a 90-year-old who had received both doses of the vaccine had passed on due to Covid-19 complications.

He had reportedly developed symptoms on 29 Jul but only underwent community surveillance testing on 1 Aug.

On 2 Aug, the senior experienced shortness of breath and giddiness. He was later conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Source

The elderly man was directly admitted to ICU due to septic shock – a life-threatening condition where one’s blood pressure plummets – caused by Covid-19 pneumonia.

He eventually passed away on Tuesday (18 Aug) and is the first fully vaccinated Covid-19 fatality in Singapore.

Elaborating on the passing, MOH said that the man was “advanced in age” and had a history of chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure.

They added that evidence still suggests that vaccination protects individuals from serious symptoms if they contract Covid-19.

However, those with underlying medical conditions are more vulnerable.

No new clusters on 17 Aug

In more positive news, there were no new clusters on Tuesday (17 Aug).

Furthermore, only 6 of the 93 active clusters had new cases.

Source

The cluster linked to Westlite Juniper Dormitory saw the largest growth with 13 new cases.

Other clusters that had new cases include:

43 Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory – 1 new case

Chee Song Frozen Foods – 1 new case

My First Skool (Chin Swee Road) – 2 new cases

North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre – 1 new case

Sengkang Bus Interchange staff – 2 new cases

Apart from these, other prominent clusters reported 0 new cases:

Jurong Fishery Port

KTV lounges

Samy’s Curry Restaurant

Bishan Bus Interchange staff

Unvaccinated patients still account for majority of Covid-19 fatalities

The passing of a fully vaccinated person due to Covid-19 complications may cause some alarm.

However, the statistics remain that unvaccinated individuals are at higher risk of serious illness or even death.

Hence, those who have yet to receive their vaccine doses should still arrange to get them soon.

Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.