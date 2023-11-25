Covid-19 Vaccine Cannot Be Linked To Stroke, Cancer & Heart Attack, Healthier Lifestyle Advised: Minister

It’s A Misperception To Associate Covid-19 Vaccine With Conditions Like Stroke, Cancer & Heart Attack: Ong Ye Kung

Though the pandemic is over, Covid-19 is still unfortunately circulating within our population.

That’s why Singaporeans are still being encouraged to get an additional dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, some might be concerned about the risk of severe side effects like stroke, cancer and heart attack.

Ong Ye Kung reminds S’poreans to keep up vaccination

Mr Ong was speaking at the official opening of Sembawang Polyclinic on Saturday (25 Nov) morning.

According to a transcript of his speech, he reminded Singaporeans to keep up with our vaccination.

Warning of an infection surge that would make hospitals crowded, he said this is currently happening in China, which saw a rebound in infections after opening up.

China is now facing a winter surge, which is affecting mostly kids, he added.

Some residents associate vaccine with stroke, cancer & heart attack

However, Mr Ong said residents would have a common reaction when you talk to them about vaccination.

They would worry about side effects — including stroke, cancer and heart attack.

This is a “misperception”, he added.

Side effects of vaccination well-established: Ong

The authorities have been very transparent about the side effects and risks of vaccinations, Mr Ong said, adding,

The side effects of vaccination are well established – a bit of ache in the arm or slight fever, but that is about it.

For the Covid-19 vaccine, there is also a risk of myocarditis, especially among younger males.

This side effect is also “well established”, the minister added, and the results have been published.

60 Singaporeans suffer stroke or heart attack daily

As for stroke and heart attack, 60 Singaporeans suffer either of these ailments every day — even before Covid-19, Mr Ong said.

Additionally, six more require kidney dialysis daily, he added.

However, when so many people are suffering from ailments every day, “after a while, they start associating and blaming it on vaccination”, he noted.

Cannot link vaccine with conditions like stroke & heart attack: Ong

But the minister emphatically stated that we “cannot link the two”, adding that vaccination helps to protect us against severe illness during infection that will come wave after wave.

Instead, he blamed stroke, heart attack and kidney failure on “lifestyles over many years” that have accumulated.

For example, too much salt and/or sugar consumption, as well as a lack of exercise and smoking.

Similarly, chronic illness and the rising incidence of cancer are also due to “our lifestyle over time” and exposure to risk factors, the minister maintained.

Thus, he advised,

If we are really worried about heart attack, cancer and stroke, we should change our lifestyle in time, to live a healthier lifestyle.

In conclusion, he advised Singaporeans to get their vaccinations to protect themselves against Covid-19 and other types of infections.

