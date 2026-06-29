Illegally parked van claims to be police vehicle with LED display, netizens discover it has outstanding fines

Toyota Hiace displaying ‘police vehicle’ LED sign spotted with outstanding LTA fine, sparks online debate

A silver Toyota Hiace has drawn the attention of netizens for all the wrong reasons after it was spotted parking along double yellow lines.

To make matters worse, the vehicle brazenly displayed an LED message on its windscreen claiming to be a “police vehicle”.

SGRV FRONT MAN shared the incident on its Facebook page last Thursday (25 June).

Van spotted with scrolling ‘police vehicle’ LED display

In the post, the uploader shared photos of a Toyota Hiace fitted with a scrolling LED display, claiming it was a “police vehicle”.

The van was also seen parked along double yellow lines.

According to the uploader, a search on the vehicle’s car plate showed that it had an outstanding LTA fine.

When MS News searched for the car plate in the police e-services platform on 27 June, there was no record of outstanding fines.

Vehicle records show S$70 unpaid fine

Screenshots accompanying the post showed a search of the vehicle’s records.

While the system indicated there were no outstanding fines, it listed one outstanding notice issued on 13 June 2026, amounting to S$70.

It is unclear what the notice was issued for.

Netizens criticise unpaid fine and LED display

The post prompted discussion among Facebook users, with some questioning why the fine remained unpaid.

Another remarked that the driver who was pretending to be from the police was “testing our legal system”.

Meanwhile, other netizens expressed that the van attempting to impersonate a police vehicle was “far more serious than illegal parking”.

It is unclear why the vehicle was fitted with the scrolling LED display or whether it was authorised to use such wording.

MS News has reached out to LTA for comment.

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Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.