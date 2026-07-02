Tofu pudding vendor found dead on roadside deck chair in Taiwan after passer-by fails to wake him

Passer-by finds Taiwan tofu pudding vendor dead on roadside deck chair

A 56-year-old tofu pudding vendor in Fenyuan Township, Changhua County, Taiwan, was found dead at his stall on the evening of 28 June after passers-by noticed he had been sitting motionless for a long time.

According to police, the vendor, surnamed Zhang, had been sitting on a lounge chair beside his stall in an open area near Section 2 of Fencao Road.

At around 8.40pm, a passer-by surnamed Wang noticed that Zhang had remained in the same position for an extended period.

Sensing that something was wrong, Wang went forward and called out to him, but received no response.

He then alerted the local police station.

No visible injuries or signs of struggle found

Police officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after.

Paramedics confirmed that Zhang had no breathing or heartbeat, and that his body was already cold.

As he showed clear signs of death, he was not taken to hospital.

Police found no obvious external injuries on his body.

There were also no signs of a struggle, and the stall and its items appeared intact, with no signs of damage.

Based on preliminary investigations, police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

A forensic evidence collection team from the Changhua County Police Department’s detective unit was also called to the scene.

Prosecutors to determine cause of death

Police later contacted Zhang’s elder brother, who went to the scene to assist with identification and follow-up arrangements.

The case has been referred to the Changhua District Prosecutors Office for a formal forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death, including whether Zhang may have died from a sudden illness or other health-related factors.

Also read: 36-year-old man found dead at Punggol Waterway Park, no foul play suspected



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Featured image adapted from United Daily News and China Times.