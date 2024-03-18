Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Palestinian territories & Israel from 18 March

Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Palestinian territories and Israel

From 18 to 24 March, Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Palestinian territories and Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said today.

He will do so as part of his working visit to the Middle East.

Yesterday (17 March), Dr Balakrishnan was in Amman to deliver Singapore’s third tranche of assistance to Gaza.

Will be accompanied by MPs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials

In a press statement today (18 March), MFA announced that Dr Balakrishnan will be visiting the following areas from 18 March:

Palestinian territories

Israel

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

He will be joined by officials from the MFA as well as five Members of Parliament (MP).

The MPs are Mr Alex Yam, Mr Gerald Giam, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, Ms Rachel Ong, and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

5 MPs and Dr Balakrishnan witnessed cheque presentation in Amman

Dr Balakrishnan was in Amman, the capital of Jordan yesterday (17 March).

Together with the five MPs, they witnessed the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation’s (RLAF) cheque presentation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

A total of S$6.1 million (USD 4.6 million) was raised by the Singapore public.

Singapore deliver third tranche of assistance to Gaza

The Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) airlift of humanitarian aid from Singapore to Jordan was also completed yesterday (17 March).

This marks the Republic’s third tranche of assistance to Gaza.

From 16 to 17 March, Dr Balakrishnan was also at the Royal Palace in Aqaba, Jordan, with Jordanian monarch King Abdullah II. He was accompanied by Senior Minister of State (SMS) for the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower, Zaqy Mohamed.

In a Facebook post, Dr Balakrishnan shared that they “discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and its regional consequences”.

He also expressed Singapore’s gratitude for the Jordan government’s support in overseeing the RSAF’s deliverance of humanitarian aid.

