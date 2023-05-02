Warehouse Supervisor Takes Nearly S$698,000 In SK-II Products To Sell, Jailed 4 Years & 6 Months

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Warehouse Supervisor Steals SK-II Products, Gets Jail

To repay his debts from gambling and cryptocurrency losses, a warehouse supervisor took SK-II products from his own company, intending to sell them.

On 2 May, 50-year-old Foo You Ann received four years and six months’ jail, after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

Warehouse supervisor takes SK-II products to sell & pay off debts

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that Foo was a warehouse supervisor at Luxury Ventures (Beauty) for about two years.

He operated the warehouse at Hotel Michael in Sentosa and was the only person there. Foo was in charge of receiving the products before sending them to stores.

Back in early September 2022, Foo sustained monetary losses from gambling and cryptocurrency. As a result, he borrowed S$1 million to pay off his debts.

To repay the loans, he planned to misappropriate products from the warehouse by taking and selling them to earn some funds.

The company’s recent stock take was in August with the next one being in December. He thus saw it as an opportune time to take the products.

Foo knew of two buyers who sold beauty products online. When he reached out to them asking if they wanted SK-II products, they agreed.

They then decided to meet at the hotel lobby, where Foo would pass them the items, receiving cash or a bank transfer as payment in return.

Supervisor misappropriates nearly S$698,000 in products

From September 2022 to 17 Nov 2022, Foo took SK-II products worth nearly S$698,000 from the warehouse, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

In exchange, he received about S$150,000 to S$250,000 from the buyers.

His crimes came to light when an assistant manager visited the warehouse and discovered that a few items were missing from their boxes.

When questioned on whether the boxes were empty before their arrival, Foo did not reply and told her to ask the general manager if he could purchase the boxes from the company for a smaller fee.

The assistant manager subsequently reported the incident to the general manager, who confronted Foo.

He admitted to the offences and police received an alert regarding his offences on 17 Nov 2022. He has not made any restitution for the items he took.

For committing a criminal breach of trust, Foo faced a jail term of up to 15 years and a fine.

