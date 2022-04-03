Fight Breaks Out At Whampoa Nail Salon Between Woman & Store Owner

When customers are dissatisfied with the services provided by a store, conflicts can sometimes arise.

On Saturday (2 Apr) evening, a woman returned to a nail salon at Whampoa after her manicure chipped. She asked the salon to fix her manicure but was rejected.

A fight then broke out between the woman and the nail salon owner, where they had reportedly scratched, slapped, and pulled one another’s hair.

The police were later called to the scene.

Woman visits nail salon to get manicure fixed

On Saturday (2 Apr), around 6pm, the 40-year-old woman visited the nail salon at Block 87 Whampoa Drive.

She had done a manicure there last month and was dissatisfied with its quality as it kept chipping off.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, she said she had gone to the salon to request for them to fix her manicure.

However, the salon denied her request, saying they had previously done so.

After much back and forth, the woman could not come to an agreement with the store owner. Eventually, the store owner decided to refund the woman’s S$300 paid package.

Fight breaks out at Whampoa nail salon

According to the woman, once the store owner handed her the refund money, she was unhappy and slapped her twice.

She said the store owner then pulled her hair and grabbed her neck.

The fight led to her injuring her finger, which appeared bloodied. She also had scratch marks left on her neck.

The 27-year-old store owner claimed that the woman had used vulgarities and insulted her mum. When she was asked to leave, she refused.

The store owner tried to retaliate by pushing her hand away but had hit the woman’s face instead.

She elaborated that she did not intentionally slap the woman. At one point, the woman pulled at her shirt, even breaking its shoulder strap.

The store owner also claimed that the woman used her nails to scratch at her and pulled her hair, reported Shin Min Daily News.

3 to 4 police officers arrive

The police were promptly informed of the altercation at about 6.12pm. About 3 to 4 police officers later arrived at the scene and took down the accounts of both women.

The police later advised both parties to take legal action before leaving the scene at about 9pm.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman said she would be considering legal action.

Hope woman & salon owner can reach an understanding

Whether it is an unreasonable customer or service person, there is no reason to resort to violence, especially in cases like this where things seem to have arisen out of a misunderstanding.

Hopefully, the woman and the nail salon owner will be able to talk things out amicably and reach an understanding.

