WhatsApp to roll out usernames so users no longer need to share phone numbers

WhatsApp to let users connect via usernames instead of phone numbers, users can reserve names before launch

WhatsApp users will soon be able to connect without sharing their phone numbers, as the platform prepares to roll out a new username feature.

The update, announced on Monday (29 June), will allow users to reserve unique usernames ahead of the full launch, which will be introduced gradually over the coming months.

WhatsApp usernames to offer more privacy

Currently, WhatsApp requires users to exchange phone numbers before starting a chat.

The company said this can feel like “a big step” when connecting with new contacts such as classmates, neighbours, or people met at events.

It also highlighted scenarios like group chats for schools or sports teams, where users may not want to share personal numbers with strangers.

With the upcoming update, users will be able to share a unique username instead of their phone number.

Once enabled, people messaging a user for the first time will no longer be able to see their phone number.

Username reservations open before official launch

WhatsApp said reservations are opening ahead of the feature’s launch because the app has more than three billion users, meaning many names may overlap.

Users can reserve a username by heading to Settings > Account > Username on the latest version of the app.

If a preferred username is already taken, WhatsApp will offer a username generator to suggest alternatives.

For creators, businesses, and organisations, WhatsApp will also allow users to align their usernames with those used on Instagram or Facebook, helping maintain consistent identities across Meta’s platforms.

The new feature will be rolled out gradually over the next few months, and users will be notified via WhatsApp once it is available in their country.

Netizens raise scam concerns

Following the announcement, some netizens said the feature was not surprising, noting that usernames are already common on other platforms.

However, others raised concerns that removing visible phone numbers could make it harder to identify scammers.

Some users also advised others to remain cautious and block unknown contacts as a precaution.

Also Read: S’pore man answers fake police WhatsApp call, shocked scammer knows his middle name

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Featured image adapted from Anton on Pexels and WhatsApp.