Night Safari’s white Bengal tiger euthanised after cancer diagnosis, remembered for gentle & playful nature

White Bengal tiger Pasha euthanised after cancer diagnosis, Night Safari says goodbye to beloved resident

Night Safari has announced the passing of Pasha, one of its white Bengal tigers, after his health declined following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (2 July), Mandai Wildlife Reserve shared that Pasha had been in his senior years and was receiving long-term veterinary care for several age-related health issues.

After Pasha was diagnosed with cancer, Night Safari’s Animal Care Team worked closely with its Veterinary Healthcare Team to provide treatment while keeping him as comfortable as possible.

In recent months, he had been placed under palliative care, with regular Quality of Life Assessments (QLAs) carried out to monitor his well-being.

These assessments looked at factors such as his appetite, mobility, behaviour, and overall condition, helping the team determine whether he could still go about his daily activities comfortably.

Despite their efforts, Pasha’s condition continued to decline and no longer responded to treatment.

Keepers remember Pasha’s playful side

Animal care staff shared fond memories of Pasha, recalling how he would often greet them with soft chuffs in the morning.

He was especially fond of enrichment toys, with boomer balls among his favourites, which helped keep him active and engaged.

Difficult decision made after treatment options were exhausted

Night Safari said the difficult decision to let Pasha go was made only after all available treatment options had been exhausted, and after careful consideration of his welfare.

In his final moments, Pasha’s keepers stayed by his side to comfort him and bid their goodbyes.

Mandai described him as a “much-loved member” of its family, adding that he would be deeply missed by the team who had cared for him throughout his life.

The wildlife park also acknowledged the dedication of his keepers and veterinary team, who helped ensure his final days were spent with “comfort and compassion”.

Night Safari to support Pasha’s sister Keysa

Following Pasha’s passing, Night Safari said its focus has shifted to his sister, Keysa.

The park said it will continue to monitor her closely and support her as she adjusts to the change.

Mandai ended its tribute by thanking Pasha for the memories he brought to so many, with a message from his care team:

Pasha was part of our lives for many years. He will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege of caring for him.

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Featured image adapted from Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Facebook.