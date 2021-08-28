Wife Bids Farewell To Husband Of 40 Years Through Hearse Window

Saying our final goodbyes to a loved one is painful, but not being able to do so properly is even more heartbreaking.

Recently, Shin Min Daily News gave us a glimpse of what the final moments are like for families who’ve lost their loved ones to Covid-19.

Here in Singapore, 81-year-old Mdm Zheng could only bid her husband of 40 years goodbye through the windows of a hearse.

Source

With the glass window between them, Mdm Zheng uttered her last words to him, a soft yet meaningful, “I love you.”

Husband passed away from heart attack after testing Covid-positive

According to Shin Min Daily, Mdm Zheng’s husband, who was in his 80s, had tested positive for Covid-19 on an undisclosed date.

He reportedly passed away on 10 Aug from a heart attack. However, it’s unclear if his passing had anything to do with the virus.

81-year-old Mdm Zheng, who was in quarantine at the time, burst into tears upon hearing the tragic news.

The fact that she was unable to be by her beloved’s side in his final moments after 40 years of marriage only made it worse.

After being in the hospital’s morgue for over 2 weeks, her husband’s body was picked up on Thursday (26 Aug). Shin Min Daily noted that Mdm Zheng’s quarantine ended on 24 Aug, just 2 days prior.

Wife bids farewell to husband through hearse window

Only a few people including folks in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) appeared to be present at the intimate send-off.

Source

Since the deceased’s body was reportedly sealed at the hospital and placed directly into the coffin, relatives were unable to have any direct contact.

The physical distance persisted even as the coffin was loaded onto the hearse, leaving Mdm Zheng to bid her husband goodbye through a window.

Leaning on a cane, she stared longingly at her husband’s coffin, perhaps contemplating a life without him.

Source

After expressing her desire for her husband to rest in peace, she uttered 3 simple yet impactful words:

I love you.

They then parted ways forever. Her husband’s body was cremated on Friday (27 Aug) evening.

Condolences to the family

Many of us may complain about how the pandemic has affected our lives. But no one perhaps feels more pain than those who’ve lost loved ones during this period.

For Mdm Zheng especially, under her circumstances, we can only imagine how difficult it has been.

Our sincere condolences go out to Mdm Zheng, her family, and anyone who knew her late husband. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.