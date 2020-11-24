Malaysian Dad Scribbles Final Message To Family Before Passing Away From Covid-19

Being by a family member’s side as they breathe their last is a painful yet important moment. For a Malaysian man who was alone on his death bed, all he could afford was a farewell note to his family, as Covid-19 kept them apart.

Before being sedated, 58-year-old Ahmad scribbled his final words to his loved ones on a meager piece of paper.

That was the last they heard from him before he passed away shortly after from the virus.

Condition deteriorated quickly after diagnosis

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Ahmad, who had a pre-existing kidney disease, tested positive for Covid-19 on 12 Nov.

Though he received prompt treatment and quarantine, he reportedly showed no signs of improvement.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors decided to sedate him on 16 Nov.

Scribbled farewell note before entering coma

Unable to speak at that point, Ahmad thankfully managed to convey a final message to his family before entering a comatose state.

With only a marker pen and what looks to be a used piece of paper, he wrote,

Please continue praying. I’m sorry.

On the flip side, a more positive message asked that his family take care of themselves.

His eldest daughter told NST that although she got to see her father’s handwritten message, the hospital didn’t let her keep the paper for fear that it had been contaminated with the virus.

Ahmad passed away just 2 days later, on 18 Nov 2020.

Daughter attended funeral from a distance

Since the rest of the family also tested positive for Covid-19, they couldn’t be present at his funeral. Only his eldest daughter Syafiqa who didn’t contract the virus was there, albeit from a distance.

She witnessed the entire process in that manner, as strangers in hazmat suits buried her father within sight, but out of reach.

After seeing him being laid down to rest, she expressed immense sadness for the inability to kiss her father one last time.

Take safety precautions seriously

Noting that the virus had claimed her father’s life within only a week, Syafiqa urges everyone to take the Health Ministry’s advisories seriously.

Covid-19 has already taken away a father she dearly loves, and we shouldn’t let it do even more damage.

As Malaysia reported its highest daily tally of 1,884 cases yesterday (23 Nov), we hope that residents there will continue to be vigilant.

And for the late Mr Ahmad’s family, MS News extends our sincere condolences. We hope they’ll remain strong through this difficult period.

