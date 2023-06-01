M’sia Male Graduates Wear Wigs During Convocation To Get Away With Keeping Long Hair

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian University Graduates Wear Wigs At Convocation To Hide Long Hair

A convocation is undoubtedly one of the highlights of one’s academic life as it signifies the end of one chapter and the start of another.

That said, as a formal event, it usually comes with certain rules that extend to the dress code.

For instance, one university in Malaysia requires male students to have short hair at their graduation ceremony.

However, long-haired university graduates decided to bend the rules creatively by wearing short wigs to the convocation.

The revelation sparked amused reactions among viewers online. At the same time, it also stirred up a debate about the necessity of such a dress code.

University graduates shown taking off wigs at convocation

Last Saturday (27 May), a few graduates from MARA Technological University (UiTM) posted videos of themselves taking off wigs at their convocation.

They opted to do so instead of cutting off their long hair.

A rule in the university’s convocation manual states that male graduates must have “short and tidy” hair that does not reach the collar of their shirt.

One of the graduates, TikTok user @enciksidai, showed himself removing a short-haired wig to reveal lustrous, dyed long locks.

Clad in a long graduation robe, he struck a few poses to show off his real hair as a female companion looked on.

The video also included a photo of the wig on a mannequin, presumably from the time he bought it.

He then ended the clip with a photo montage of him in the wig, with one image showing him seated for the ceremony.

Another UiTM graduate showed off his mane in a much more public fashion.

User @robertazri was standing outside what appeared to be the ceremony hall as he stripped off his wig to show off his actual tresses in a ponytail.

He then removed the hair tie and swung his head to reveal shiny shoulder-length hair in full view of other students and their families.

Netizens in awe of university graduates’ wig stunt at convocation

The graduates’ wig stunts have since gone viral, with 6.3 million views and 5.5 million views for @enciksidai and @robertazri, respectively.

Due to popular demand, the former posted a follow-up video sharing how he put the wig on.

Generally, viewers have responded positively, with many even asking for tips and tricks.

One asked where they could buy a similar wig.

Another said they wished they had the same idea during their student days. They went on to share that they were forced to cut their hair or risk getting a fine of RM50 (S$15).

Meanwhile, someone who was presumably a fan of @robertazri’s hair asked what shampoo and conditioner he uses.

One jokingly scolded @enciksidai for leaking the secret, as it might result in them getting their hair pulled during spot-checks.

Nonetheless, there was some pushback from a few viewers, like one who told @robertazri that he ought to respect the ceremony.

The comment caught flak from other users, who pointed out that he had taken off the wig outside the hall and not inside.

Wigs also spark debate about necessity of short hair

On a more serious note, the wigs stirred up a debate among netizens who felt the short hair rule was outdated.

One Twitter user said the rule confused them, as there was no such thing when he studied in Australia.

According to them, the university simply asked male students to keep their hair neat.

They concluded their tweet by asking why male students had to cut their hair short for the convocation.

A fellow Twitter user was visibly frustrated as they asked how much longer the education system will keep students from having long hair.

They asked sarcastically whether long hair would damage the brain and questioned whether universities try to educate or mould students into corporate slaves.

While the dress code for convocations ought to be followed to a certain extent, the jury is out as to whether long hair for male graduates should be part of it.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Sound off in the comments.

