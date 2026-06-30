Woman terrified after stranger allegedly pushes live snake into her car in M’sia

Man allegedly shoves live snake into car window in Melaka, woman shaken

A 21-year-old woman was left shaken after a man allegedly shoved a live snake into her car while she was parked near the Stadthuys Building in Banda Hilir, Melaka.

According to Melaka Explorer, the incident reportedly took place at around 11pm on 22 June.

Man allegedly pushes snake into parked car window

Nik Hanis Allysa Abdullah told Berita Harian that she was inside her car with a friend and her younger sibling when the incident occurred.

A man carrying a snake allegedly approached their vehicle and pushed the reptile through the open front window.

She stressed that while she does not have a phobia of snakes, the act was dangerous and unacceptable.

“I had just finished work and was completely exhausted. I never expected to face a situation like that,” she said.

“I repeatedly asked the man not to put the snake inside the car, but he kept pushing it toward me, which eventually brought me to tears.”

Friend panics and exits vehicle

Ms Nik Hanis’ 18-year-old friend, who had been recording street performances in the area, reportedly panicked and quickly exited the vehicle upon seeing the snake.

In the confusion, Ms Nik Hanis opened the car door and lifted one leg in an attempt to avoid the snake, momentarily forgetting that the car was still in drive mode.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities investigating incident

Acting Melaka Tengah District Police Chief Supt Halim Abas said police have yet to receive an official report on the incident.

Melaka City Council Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman said authorities are working to identify the man involved and will issue a compound fine once he is located.

He added that street performers in the area are prohibited from using animals due to safety and hygiene concerns.

Ms Nik Hanis has since uploaded a 54-second video of the incident online to raise awareness about the risks posed by unsafe street performances.

Acting Melaka Tengah District Police Chief Supt Halim Abas confirmed that police have yet to receive an official report.

Also read: Snake spotted ‘hitchhiking’ a ride on moving car in M’sia, driver calmly continues driving



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Featured image adapted from MelakaExplorer on Facebook.