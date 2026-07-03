S’porean brings Toy Story to life in DIY room renovation, increases budget by 10 cents for every follower

Bringing the Toy Story animated world to life, one follower at a time

With Toy Story 5 hitting the theatres, many are reminded of their childhood and the joys of being a kid.

So when her older sister moved out, 27-year-old Angelyn (@enqi.diy on Instagram) saw an opportunity in the newly-empty space.

She decided to fulfill her childhood dream and convert it into a Toy Story room.

To make the project even more unique, Angelyn is increasing her renovation budget by 10 cents for every new follower she gets.

Building childhood dream from scratch

“I wanted a fun a way to track my daily progress without breaking the bank, so 10 cents felt like a significant amount,” said Angelyn when asked for the reason behind the incentive.

The content creator and freelance journalist has been sharing the room’s transformation with her followers since the beginning of June.

Angelyn uses the money to purchase supplies, paint, and adorable Toy Story merchandise.

Details are not spared. In her videos, Angelyn shows her audience the tedious process of painting the walls and wainscotting the interior with molding strips.

She even does calculations and diagrams to make sure everything is in the right place.

Not a solo project, but a family collaboration

Angelyn’s family shares a common love for Toy Story as well, with her supportive mum funding the renovations.

A couple of her Instagram reels show the rest of her family also helping in the project.

Her brother, for instance, took part in drawing pictures from the movies.

The family also recently dressed up to watch the latest Toy Story 5 in theatres.

Angelyn shares with MS News how Toy Story has inspired her through “the character’s relentless creativity when facing impossible odds”.

“These moments are a powerful reminder that doing things is often less about having the perfect plan,” she said.

“It’s more about refusing to let the impossible stop you.”

A larger-than-life adventure

Angeline is taking the project one day at a time, telling MS News that there is no deadline for her to complete the room.

As supplies also take time to arrive, this allows her breathing room between the passion project and her jobs.

But what first began as a fun ‘do-it-yourself’ challenge has now expanded into a collaborative experience for many.

In three weeks, Angelyn’s account has gained 30,000 followers. One of her videos has even hit one million views.

Her passion has reignited love for the franchise among many netizens who have become emotionally invested in her journey.

Many shared their excitement in waiting for an update and seeing the final results, while some lightly teased about her mother going “broke soon”.

Overall, the majority are rooting for her journey and wishing her the best.

At the time of writing, Angelyn’s Instagram account has more than 39,000 followers, almost reaching the 40,000 milestone.

In response to the support, Angelyn shares with MS News, “Some just want to live vicariously through my project. I’m grateful for their excitement and support!”.

Also Read: Man Transforms HDB Room Into A Botanical Gaming Haven, Pet Spiders Wander Freely Inside

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Featured image adapted from @enqi.diy on Instagram.