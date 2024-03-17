Woman in JB slits toddler’s throat & sends photos to husband, gets arrested

Woman arrested after she slit her toddler’s throat

A 32-year-old woman, whom police suspected had slit her toddler’s throat, was arrested yesterday (17 March).

After committing the act on her son aged one year and six months, she took pictures of the child and sent them to her husband on WhatsApp.

The victim’s body was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police arrest 32-year-old mother in JB

Citing Johor police Chief Commissioner M Kumar, New Straits Times (NST) wrote that the police received a report at around 1.30pm on Saturday (17 March) regarding an incident that occurred in a residential area in Pasir Gudang.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested a 32-year-old woman, whom they believed was the victim’s mother.

They also seized a knife they believe the suspect used to slash the victim’s throat.

Case under investigation for murder

Johor Police are currently investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Mr Kumar said the case is currently classified and investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He added that the authorities have made a remand application for the suspect.

Meanwhile, they sent the victim’s body to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) Forensic Department for a post-mortem examination.

Under Section 302 of the Penal Code, whoever commits murder shall receive the death penalty.

At the time of writing, the police have yet to ascertain the cause of death and motive for what happened.

