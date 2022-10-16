Passenger In Woodlands Checkpoint Accident Rescued After Being Stuck For 30 Mins, Grateful He Escaped Death

Woodlands Checkpoint Accident Passenger Stuck In Car For 30 Minutes

On Thursday (13 Oct), a shocking accident occurred at the Woodlands Causeway headed towards Singapore involving two lorries and two cars.

Based on footage seen online, the lorry was approaching a maroon grey sedan from the back and failed to slow down. The impact of the collision was so great that the car did not stand a chance. It ended up wrecked beyond recognition.

On Sunday (16 Oct), more details of the accident surfaced, revealing that one of the car passengers was stuck between the seat and steering wheel for half an hour.

Eventually, firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia arrived and rescued the passenger, who suffered head injuries and fractured ribs.

Woodlands Checkpoint accident passenger trapped in car

Mr Chen (surname transliterated from Chinese), 50, told Shin Min Daily News that on the day of the incident, he saw a lorry accelerating towards the car through the rearview mirror.

The next second, he heard a crash. Feeling that his car would be hit, Mr Chen, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, instinctively bent down to protect his head.

However, his feet were crushed in the vehicle collision, and he became stuck in the car.

After being trapped in the car for 10 minutes, he felt as though he would die if firefighters weren’t on the scene to save him.

Thankfully, they did arrive and used a cutting tool to remove the car door and car mirror, a process which took about half an hour.

The car had been reduced to a wreck due to the collision.

Felt like he had returned from the gates of hell

Mr Chen told Shin Min Daily News that while he was trapped, he was thinking about his family.

I felt like I’d returned from the gates of Hell.

After he was rescued, Mr Chen was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. His forehead and back were bleeding due to skin trauma. The doctor also detected a rib fracture.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (16 Oct) that he had been discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Mr Chen related that he still feels pain in his body and has to rest for at least a month. He is to return to the doctor in two weeks to check for spinal injuries.

“The doctor told me if the rescue was delayed, I could have ended up paralysed.”

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.