Woodlands Flat Catches Fire After Gas Stove Was Left Running, Neighbour Notices Smoke & Calls SCDF

SCDF Puts Out Fire In Woodlands Flat After Neighbour Calls 995

As smoke billowed from a Woodlands HDB flat, an upstairs neighbour got concerned and went down to check on the unit, only to find that nobody was at home.

Fearing that a fire had broken out, she called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and they promptly arrived to put out the fire.

It turns out that one of the flat’s occupants had forgotten to turn off the stove while cooking before leaving the house.

Luckily, only a pot was damaged.

SCDF puts out fire after woman sees smoke coming from Woodlands neighbour’s flat

The fire took place at a Block 640 Woodlands Ring Road flat at around 12pm on 23 Dec.

That day, TikTok user @kasiawong1 said she saw strong smoke coming from her neighbour’s flat window and quickly went down to check on them.

The process was detailed in a video.

I stay at upstairs and I saw strong smoke from the downstairs windows.quickly go down and knock the door. But NOBODY at home and strong smoke come from the house！ I call 995 and wait for 5mins.The firemen came and police arrived. They work very efficiently and evacuate the surrounding residents. And they put out the fire soon. Good Job！SCDF！

The 32-year-old air stewardess found that nobody was at home and when she opened the flat’s window, she saw a vast amount of smoke coming from within.

Shocked, she closed the window to prevent oxygen from entering the flat and the fire from spreading further.

“I (called) 995 and (waited) for five minutes,” she said, and SCDF officers as well as police officers arrived.

The OP said the firefighters worked efficiently, evacuating the surrounding residents and putting out the fire shortly afterwards.

Son’s girlfriend had accidentally left house without turning off gas

Shin Min Daily News spoke to a flat occupant, Madam Yu, 70, who said her son’s girlfriend had been cooking but left the house while forgetting to turn off the gas.

Realising she’d forgotten to turn off the gas, she hurriedly rushed home only to find that SCDF personnel had already entered the flat.

“Luckily nothing serious happened, and only a steel pot was damaged. The stove was also intact,” she said.

Thankfully, the fire was not large, and firefighters were able to put the fire out after turning off the gas supply.

Don’t leave cooking unattended

The SCDF said investigations show that the cause of the fire may have been due to cooking left unattended.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities reminded residents to always watch the kitchen and ensure that flammables are kept away from fire sources.

If a fire breaks out, do not put out the fire with water. Instead, you should turn off the gas valve immediately, use a damp cloth, and cover the pot.

If the fire gets out of control, call the SCDF immediately.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.