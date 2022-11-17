Burning Mercedes Seen At Junction Outside Lau Pa Sat, Police & SCDF Put Out Fire

Burning Mercedes Spotted Outside Lau Pa Sat On 17 Nov

A burning Mercedes was spotted at a junction outside Lau Pa Sat this morning.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing bystanders trying to contain the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Subsequently, both the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel rushed to the scene and managed to put out the fire.

Burning Mercedes spotted at CBD junction

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday (17 Nov), the hood of a silver Mercedes is engulfed in flames, right in the middle of a busy junction in the CBD area.

The driver’s seat appears to be empty.

In another video circulating on messaging platform Telegram, office workers from the area try to put out the flames using fire extinguishers.

Police officers then rush to the scene, grab the extinguishers from the workers, and attempt to contain the flames, but to no avail.

SCDF personnel then arrive in fire engines and rush to help extinguish the fire with waterjets as several onlookers watch.

SCDF investigating incident

SCDF told 8world News that it received a report of a fire near 18 Raffles Quay, the address of Lau Pa Sat, at 8.45am this morning. After arriving at the scene, firefighters used waterjets to put out the fire.

It said the fire occurred due to an issue with the car engine and the case is still under investigation.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall Instagram.