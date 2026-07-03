Lau Pa Sat giving away S$1.7K World Cup fan experience with chauffeur ride & 5-star hotel daycation

Sneak preview of Lau Pa Sat’s World Cup VVVIP Fan Experience, which you can win by cheering for your favourite team

World Cup fever has swept across the globe, but Lau Pa Sat is taking match-day viewing to another level, transforming a humble hawker centre watch party into a surprisingly luxurious experience.

From now till 5 July 2026, the iconic hawker centre is holding a giveaway for its Ultimate World Cup VVVIP Fan Experience, and MS News recently got an exclusive sneak preview of the grand prize.

A premium chauffeur ride and guaranteed good seats

Besides being one of Singapore’s best-known makan spots, Lau Pa Sat has also become one of the CBD’s liveliest places to catch the FIFA World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, fans can catch live matches on two giant 130-inch screens that turn the heritage hawker centre into a buzzing football hub.

We got a taste of the action during the Portugal vs Croatia round of 32 match on the morning of 3 July, but if you’re lucky enough to win the grand prize, you’ll be headed for arguably the biggest fixture of them all: the World Cup Final on 20 July.

The winner and five friends will enjoy premium chauffeured transport by Zig by ComfortDelGro, worth over S$260, to Lau Pa Sat from a destination of their choice, along with reserved viewing seats, so there’s no need to arrive hours early just to chope a good spot before kick-off.

Judging by what we saw, that’s not a small perk.

When we arrived for the Portugal vs Croatia match, the place was already buzzing.

Groups of friends were crowded around the screens, every close call met by a collective gasp before erupting into cheers or groans, depending on which side they were backing.

If that’s the energy for a 7am knockout fixture, having a guaranteed prime viewing spot for the Final will come in very handy.

Fuel up with hawker food, izakaya bites, and 24-hour stalls

Of course, no football watch party is complete without food, and Lau Pa Sat naturally doesn’t disappoint on that front.

Round-the-clock favourites such as Chef Lup Roasted, Teo Chew Mui, Seng Kee Local Delights, Fragrance Garden Chicken Rice, and Lion City Dim Sum make it easy to grab a proper meal even during a 3am match.

There are also tournament-exclusive perk-me-up deals to help fans power through, including a S$1 regular-sized kopi and teh from Kopi Kiosk between 11pm and 7am, S$10 pints of Tiger Crystal Beer from 11pm to 3am, and an all-day Milo breakfast set at just S$3.

We also checked out Kokoro Izakaya, one of Lau Pa Sat’s newest additions, open daily from 11am to 11pm.

By day, it serves weekday Japanese lunch sets from S$9.90 nett, including Tori Katsu Don, Pork Katsu Kare, and Salmon Teriyaki Don, providing a fuss-free option for anyone catching an 11am match and needing lunch straight after.

Come 5pm, the space shifts into izakaya mode, with more than 15 varieties of binchotan charcoal-grilled skewers from S$3.90, alongside crowd-pleasers like chicken wings, oden, Hyogo Oysters, sake, Japanese beers, and highballs.

From Sundays to Thursdays, there’s also a S$29.90 nett Sake Night Deal from 5pm, which comes with 1-for-1 house pour sake and an assorted skewer platter. Worth remembering if your match falls on one of those days.

Recharge at QT Singapore after the Final

With the World Cup Final kicking off at 3am Singapore time, Lau Pa Sat has thought ahead and included a refresher daycation at QT Singapore, a five-star hotel located literally across the street, as part of the VVVIP Fan Experience.

Worth more than S$1,400, this comes with three twin rooms, giving the winner and their guests somewhere comfortable to shower, recharge, or catch a few hours of sleep before heading home — or straight to work — after the match.

Things kick off even earlier at Cygnet Bar in QT Singapore, which is hosting a special Finals Night pre-party from 10pm to 2am on 19 July.

For one week only leading up to the Final, the bar has whipped up three limited-edition World Cup cocktails to mark the occasion.

The Kick-Off Highball is a tangy, refreshing mix of whisky, soda, calamansi, and sour plum, while the Golden Boot Negroni gives the classic cocktail a fragrant tropical twist with pandan-infused Campari, sweet vermouth, and a brûléed banana garnish.

Then there’s the Satay Street Fashion, designed by Cygnet Bar Assistant Bar Manager Allen Ardin, who tells MS News that real sambal from Lau Pa Sat is infused into whisky over 24 hours before being combined with bourbon, peanut butter, gula melaka, and chocolate bitters.

Like the World Cup itself, these drinks are only around for a short season. Once the tournament ends, they’ll disappear from the menu, too.

Exclusive goodies and other prizes

The grand prize also comes with an After-Hours Freshen-Up Fanatic Kit from Unity, plus a limited-edition Coca-Cola gift set exclusive to the campaign and unavailable for retail purchase.

Not every prize includes the hotel stay, but the second- and third-prize winners won’t be missing out either.

The second prize, for the third-place playoff on 19 July, and the third prize, for the semi-finals on 16 July, both come with premium chauffeured transport to and from Lau Pa Sat, the Unity Freshen-Up Kit, and the exclusive Coca-Cola gift set.

There are also 10 consolation prizes up for grabs, with each winner receiving an S$8 Zig promo code and a Unity After-Hours Freshen-Up Fanatic Kit worth over S$65.

How to join the giveaway

Joining takes less time than a VAR review:

Follow @laupasat.sg on Instagram Comment on the giveaway post with the country you’re supporting and tag five friends you’d bring along Like the post and share it to your Instagram Stories, tagging @laupasat.sg Repost the giveaway post to your feed

The giveaway closes on 5 July 2026 at 11.59pm, so there’s no time to waste.

Also read: Lau Pa Sat turns into late-night FIFA World Cup hub, watch all games live on 130-inch screens

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Featured image by MS News.