Lau Pa Sat turns into late-night FIFA World Cup hub, watch all games live on 130-inch screens

Fans can catch every match on 2 giant screens while enjoying 24-hour hawker food

Football fever is set to take over Lau Pa Sat once again, as the iconic hawker destination transforms into a late-night FIFA World Cup hub from 12 June to 20 July.

Fans will be able to catch every live match on two massive 130-inch screens set up within the hawker centre, creating a lively atmosphere for football lovers cheering on their favourite nations.

Lau Pa Sat expected to become gathering spot for football fans

Known for its bustling supper crowd and 130-year history, Lau Pa Sat is now expected to draw football enthusiasts aplenty during the month-long tournament.

The screenings will run throughout the entire FIFA World Cup period, allowing supporters to catch everything from the thrilling group stages to the intense knockout rounds in the heart of Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD) area.

Chances are that you won’t miss the action, with two 130-inch wide screens on display for all the matches.

24-hour hawker food available during matches

Visitors can fuel up with a wide range of supper options thanks to several 24-hour stalls operating throughout the tournament.

These include newer stalls like Chef Lup Roasted Delights and Teo Chew Mui, alongside familiar favourites such as Fu Xiao Fish Soup, Seng Kee Local Delights’ Hokkien Fried Prawn Noodles, Fragrance Garden Chicken Rice, Lion City Dim Sum, and Thunder Tea Rice.

Thinking of catching a live game late at night?

Fret not, as drinks will be served from 3am to 6am daily.

Visitors can also win FIFA World Cup hospitality packages

Besides live screenings and supper, visitors who spend at Kopitiam outlets, including Lau Pa Sat, may stand a chance to win exclusive FIFA World Cup hospitality packages.

Three pairs of lucky winners will receive match tickets with premium hospitality access, return flights, and accommodation included.

Simply spend S$10 using Visa via the FairPrice Group app to qualify for an entry.

Entries will close on 20 May.

Also read: SIA to air live broadcasts of World Cup matches on selected flights

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Brand Cellar and @fifaworldcup on Instagram.