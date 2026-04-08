SIA to air live broadcasts of World Cup matches on selected flights

SIA to air live World Cup matches on flights

Worried you might miss a World Cup game during your summer flight?

Well, if you’re flying on Singapore Airlines (SIA), there’s every chance that you’ll get to enjoy the match live.

SIA announced that it will offer live broadcasts of FIFA World Cup matches during selected flights from 11 June to 19 July.

Passengers can enjoy football matches during flights

The matches will be aired via Sport 24 on KrisWorld Live TV.

It is available on all SIA Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as well as 41 Airbus A350-900 and eight Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

However, SIA mentioned that live broadcasts are “subject to satellite coverage, broadcaster arrangements, and regulatory approvals on selected routes”.

In a statement shared on 7 April, SIA’s Senior Vice President of Customer Experience Yeoh Phee Teik said: “Bringing the excitement of the FIFA World Cup on board keeps our customers connected to one of the world’s biggest sporting events at 30,000 feet.

“These live football matches complement our KrisWorldline-up, and reflect our commitment to continuously enhance the Singapore Airlines in-flight experience and offerings.”

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, and is set to take place between 11 June and 19 July.

In February, Mediacorp announced exclusive rights to the tournament, with all 104 tournament matches and official ceremonies available on mewatch and carriage partner platforms.

Additionally, 28 World Cup matches will be screened live on free-to-air platforms.

Also read: Mediacorp to screen FIFA World Cup 2026, with 28 free-to-air matches

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Facebook and Skies Mag.