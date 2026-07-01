World’s oceans hit record high of 21.0°C in June

Record global sea surface level hit, warmest June observed

The world’s oceans reached their highest-ever average temperature in June as marine heatwaves continued to spread across much of the globe.

According to the latest mid-year bulletin by the Copernicus Marine Service, June recorded an average global sea surface temperature (SST) of 21.0°C.

This makes it the warmest June since records began.

June breaks previous global ocean temperature record

Thus far, 2026 has been marked by persistently high ocean temperatures.

Between January and June, the average global sea surface temperature stood at 20.94°C, making it the second-warmest first six months of any year on record, just behind 2024.

By the end of June, around 82% of the global ocean was experiencing marine heatwave conditions of varying intensity — the second-largest extent ever observed after 2024, when about 83% of the ocean was affected.

Scientists identified several marine heatwave hotspots, including:

The tropical and subtropical Pacific Ocean

The North Atlantic

Waters west of Europe

Coastal waters off Chile and California

These regions experienced prolonged periods of above-average temperatures, with some reaching record or near-record levels.

Mediterranean Sea almost entirely affected by marine heatwaves

The Mediterranean Sea remained one of the regions hardest hit by unusually warm waters.

Between January and June, the sea recorded an average surface temperature of 18.07°C, making it the third-warmest first half of the year on record.

Marine heatwaves affected around 98% of the Mediterranean, with roughly 80% experiencing strong, severe or extreme heatwave conditions.

In June, the Mediterranean reached an average sea surface temperature of 24.3°C.

That alone was a new record for the warmest June ever recorded in the region.

North Atlantic and tropical Pacific also saw record warmth

The North Atlantic experienced exceptionally warm conditions throughout the first half of the year.

About one-third of the North Atlantic experienced strong to extreme marine heatwave conditions, particularly across the central basin and waters west of Europe.

Meanwhile, the tropical Pacific matched its previous record average sea surface temperature for the January-to-June period.

June also became the warmest June ever recorded in the tropical Pacific, with an average sea surface temperature of 27.26°C, surpassing the previous record set in 2023.

Scientists say oceans remain under sustained thermal stress

Lead Oceanographer for the Copernicus Marine Service, Simon Van Gennip, said the findings show oceans remained under significant thermal stress throughout the first half of 2026.

“Marine heatwaves expanded steadily throughout the period, ultimately affecting around 82% of the global ocean,” he explained.

The sustained ocean warming, he added, underscores the importance of continuous, high-resolution monitoring to better understand how ocean conditions continue to evolve amid a changing climate.

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Featured image adapted from Kellie Churchman on Pexels.