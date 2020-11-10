Yishun Wholesale Baking Supplies Store Is For All Home Bakers Out There

During the Covid-19 period, the number of home bakers has substantially increased as people looked for new hobbies & employment while stuck indoors.

But some saw enough success with their home-baked creations to sell them to others, fuelling a rising industry.

As any budding home baker might know, baking in batches requires plentiful ingredients, and not everyone knows where to get the gargantuan amounts needed to fulfil orders for, say, 120 people.

Look no further than this store in the heart of Yishun, with all the baking goodies & supplies you’ll ever need, in industry sizes.

Source

Yishun store stocks home baking supplies

A Mdm Sarimah shouted out the simply-named store, N Supplies Wholesale Baking Supplies on Facebook on 8 Nov.

Source

Within this store tucked in a HDB block is shelves and shelves of home baking supplies, including ingredients and tools.

For example, there’s all the Nutella you could ever need or want.

Source

The Nutella tubs are huge enough that you can even bathe yourself in it, she quips.

Source

There’s also giant peanut butter tubs – which are creamy – at $20 per tub.

Source

Making great cookies, of course, requires a boatload of butter. Weight watchers may want to stay away from this area.

Source

Flour, sugar, and halal chocolates are also available.

Special tools for baking needs

Any home baking enterprise requires bottles for their baked goodies, and of course the supplies store has this.

Source

Some desserts like cupcakes require specialised trays to get those calories into your bloodstream too, so if you’re thinking of cupcakes for, say, a classroom of kids, this is where you can get them too.

Source

They also stock vanilla essence, flour and vegetable oil.

Source

And if you just want to have something sweet immediately, they even have soft-serve ice cream.

One-stop store for home bakers

Whether you’re starting out on Instagram with your friends and family as your clientele, or a successful baker with too many orders to fulfil, N Supplies in Yishun can be that one-stop store for you.

N Supplies Wholesale Baking

Address: #01-327, Block 717 Yishun Street 71, Singapore 760717

Opening hours: 10am-9pm, Monday to Saturday (closed on Sundays)

Nearest MRT station: Yishun

You can contact them at 98694619 or Facebook for any enquiries.

If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get some intense baking done in time for the festive season, perhaps you should hit this store in Yishun up.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.