Zouk Group launches day-to-night community space at Clarke Quay for coffee & live music before clubbing

Zouk Group opens Rally Clubhouse at Clarke Quay, a new day-to-night hangout before hitting the dance floor

If you’re of a certain age, you might remember what “pre-drinks” used to look like before a night out at the OG Zouk on Jiak Kim Street.

It usually meant making a pit stop at the nearest convenience store or Holiday Inn Atrium for a few bottles of something cheap and fizzy, then plonking yourself down along the nearest bridge with your gang to psych yourselves up before joining the queue.

That particular chapter of Zouk’s story closed in 2016, when the club moved to its current home in Clarke Quay.

Then, earlier this year, Zouk Group announced its most ambitious transformation to date: a multi-million-dollar renovation spanning Zouk, Mainroom, Phuture, Capital, and RedTail.

Six months on, that transformation is now complete, with Rally Clubhouse emerging as one of its newest additions, taking over RedTail’s former space at The Cannery.

Positioned as a day-to-night spot, it’s where you can have coffee in the afternoon, cocktails in the evening, and still be just a five-minute stroll from Zouk’s dance floor whenever you’re ready.

A clubhouse that isn’t just for clubbers

As legendary as Zouk’s nightclubs are, they’ve always been built for one specific crowd: people who love to dance, drink, and stay up till 4am before stumbling home and bracing for the next morning’s hangover.

Rally Clubhouse, however, caters to those in the mood for something a little more laid-back.

Described as part café, part bar, part music venue, and part community space, the 120-pax hangout lets visitors stop by for a coffee meeting, settle in for lunch, stay on for a workshop or event, then ease into dinner, drinks, or a live set.

Inside, the space is anchored by a communal bar, with indoor and outdoor seating, a DJ booth, kitchen, takeaway counter, baked goods corner, and room for rotating activations.

Thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, parts of Rally Clubhouse feel gorgeously bright and cheery in the day, with sunlight streaming in and giving the space a breezy feel.

There are also little nods to the brand’s history and the people who have grown up with it.

A mini archive features memorabilia from Zouk’s past 35 years, displayed behind the DJ console, while a photobooth by Solace Studios gives guests a chance to capture new memories.

Live music, workshops, and more in the pipeline

Of course, it wouldn’t really be a Zouk concept without music running through it.

But at Rally Clubhouse, the music is meant to feel a lot more toned-down and easygoing, with listening parties, live vocals, community-led gatherings, and casual DJ sets that you can actually sit, chat, and vibe along to without having to scream into your friend’s ear.

Beyond that, there are also plans for the space to host flea markets, creative workshops, panel discussions, fireside chats, product launches, pet-friendly gatherings, and other community events throughout the year.

All-day bites before the night begins

Food-wise, Rally Clubhouse is keeping things casual and comforting.

Homegrown F&B brand Korio is a permanent fixture here, so you can get your hands on its cult-fave sandwiches and doughnuts, including options like The Chook, Mushroom Melt, and Ham & Cheese.

Beyond that, the all-day menu is built for different levels of hunger, whether you’re grabbing a quick bite between meetings or ordering a few things to share over drinks.

Expect items like Dirty Fries loaded with beef gravy, cheese sauce, and pickled jalapeño hot sauce, Bangers & Mash with caramelised onion gravy, and tacos filled with Spiced Beef Brisket, Charred Lemongrass Pork, or Prawn Crisps.

There are also plans for a late-night supper collaboration in the future, which should come in handy for anyone who knows that post-clubbing munchies are very real.

Opening week freebie at Rally Clubhouse

To give you even more reason to visit, Rally Clubhouse is kicking things off with a little treat for Korio fans.

From now till 5 July, the first 30 redemptions daily can score a complimentary Korio sandwich, with selected options available.

And here are more details so you can plan your next visit:



Rally Clubhouse

Address: 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, Block C, #01-04, The Cannery, Singapore 179022

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm (Sundays to Tuesdays), 12pm to 3am (Wednesdays and Thursdays), 12pm to 4am (Fridays and Saturdays)

Nearest MRT stations: Fort Canning and Clarke Quay

New Zouk boasts bigger screens, better sound, and more flexible layout

Of course, Rally Clubhouse is only one part of Zouk Group’s refreshed Clarke Quay playground.

Once you’re done with your coffee or tacos, the main club is now ready for its own next chapter, too.

Coinciding with Zouk’s 35th anniversary, the newly revamped Zouk Mainroom and Phuture have reopened after a multi-million-dollar renovation, giving the Singapore nightlife icon a slicker, more future-ready setup.

One of the biggest changes is that Zouk is no longer built solely around the classic clubbing experience.

Mainroom, Phuture, and Capital have been designed to work as separate venues or open up into one larger modular setup, with a combined capacity of up to 3,500 guests.

In other words, the space can now flex between DJ nights, live performances, launches, conferences, brand activations, and large-scale entertainment events.

The production setup has also levelled up, with next-generation sound systems, 12-metre-wide high-resolution LED walls, and a new VIP sofa experience behind the DJ booth for those who want a front-row view without fighting through the crowd.

For more information on Zouk’s upcoming programmes, ticketing, and the latest event lineup, visit the official website.

Also read: Opinion: Not death but sanitation — in defence of messy, drunken S’pore nightlife

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Featured image by MS News and courtesy of Zouk Group.