12 People Seen Leaving HDB Flat, Netizens Debate Over Whether They’re Residents

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

At Least 12 People Seen Leaving HDB Flat One After Another, Some Call OP Kaypoh

Majority of Singaporeans live in HDB flats, and sometimes it can feel squeezy and unbearable especially if one has a big family.

However, an HDB resident counted at least 12 people leaving a flat next door, one after another.

This led to a debate by netizens over what the all-male group were doing and whether they were all residents.

Almost-constant stream of people exit HDB flat

The 50-second video, posted on Instagram by Singapore Incidents, starts off with the exodus seemingly already in progress.

As the first man exits the flat and turns into the corridor, it’s apparent that there are already at least three others walking in front of him in the corridor who may have left before him.

He’s then followed by an almost-constant stream of men leaving the flat behind him.

After we’ve counted six people (not including those walking in front that weren’t actually seen leaving), the stream pauses and one might think that’s all there is.

Total of 12 people counted that were in HDB flat

However, a seventh man leaves the flat, followed by another pause.

Then, numbers eight to 10 leave one after another.

Finally, an 11th man leaves on his own and a person remaining inside the flat closes the gate.

Netizens intrigued by video

Many netizens were intrigued by the video, judging from the 821 likes and 80 comments on the Instagram post.

It also gained close to 1,000 likes and over 500 comments on Facebook.

One netizen quipped that the large number of people in one flat reminded them of a clown car — a circus act where as many clowns as possible are squashed into a car.

Another described the group as big enough to form a platoon.

Many netizens jumped to the conclusion that all of them were renting out the same unit, inferring that it was a win-win situation for the landlord and occupants.

Some were sympathetic, saying that this is the only way normal workers can afford to stay there amid Singapore’s high rental costs.

A few were of the opinion that the neighbour should report them to the HDB or Ministry of Manpower (MOM). After all, the flat could be housing more tenants than allowed, which is against HDB regulations.

However, a number of contributors gave them the benefit of the doubt, suggesting that this was possibly just a large gathering.

Several users also said the OP was being kaypoh for taking the trouble to record the number of people leaving their neighbour’s flat.

What do you think was going on in the unit? Are the men living there or just visiting? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Instagram.