Drunk father allegedly tells 15-year-old son to drive car home in Hong Kong, both arrested

15-year-old son arrested for driving without license in Hong Kong

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Hong Kong after he was allegedly caught driving a Tesla without a licence because his father, who had been drinking, told him to take the wheel.

The boy’s 48-year-old father was also arrested following the incident.

Police stop Tesla after spotting erratic driving

According to The Standard, police officers conducting an anti-drink driving operation on 23 June spotted a Tesla driving erratically near the junction of Marsh Road and Hung Hing Road in Wan Chai.

Officers noticed the car swerving and changing speeds inconsistently after it came off the Marsh Road flyover.

When they stopped the vehicle, they discovered the driver was a 15-year-old local student of Pakistani descent.

Father allegedly asked son to drive after drinking

Police investigations found that the father and son had been dining in Wan Chai earlier that evening.

After consuming alcohol, the father reportedly decided he was not fit to drive.

Instead, he allegedly instructed his son to drive them back to Chai Wan.

According to reports, it was the teenager’s first time driving a car.

The Tesla, which is registered to a company owned by the father, was stopped before any accident or collision occurred.

Father and son arrested

The teenager was arrested for multiple suspected offences, including driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without consent, and driving without third-party insurance.

Meanwhile, his father was arrested on suspicion of taking a conveyance without authority.

Police are also investigating whether he unlawfully permitted an unlicensed person to drive.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Boy seen driving car in Phuket while sitting on father’s lap, vehicle swerved dangerously on public road



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Featured image adapted from The Standard.