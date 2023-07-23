The 1975 Cancels Indonesia & Taiwan Concerts After Controversial Kiss With Bandmate In M’sia

The 1975 Cancels Concert In Indonesia After Recent Controversy In Malaysia

Earlier this week, British band The 1975 sparked controversy over their actions during the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia.

Frontman Matty Healy kissed his bandmate, before stopping the show and telling the audience the band was banned.

The Malaysian government then pulled the plug on the festival, describing his actions as having contravened their laws.

The 1975 has now cancelled their performances in We The Fest in Jakarta and Taiwan as well.

The 1975 cancels concert in Indonesia

On 23 July, The 1975 posted an update through We The Fest’s official Instagram page, stating that they would no longer be performing for the festival In Indonesia.

In addition, their show in Taipei would not be going ahead as planned.

“The band never takes the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei,” the announcement stated.

Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.

The 1975’s set in Jakarta would’ve been held today (23 July), while their gig in Taipei was scheduled for 25 July.

Recent controversy in Malaysia

The cancellation comes after The 1975’s set at the Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia, which got off to a wild start.

Matty began an impassioned rant, criticising the Malaysian government for criminalising same-sex relationships.

“I made a mistake when we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” he said.

I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and telling us who we can have sex with.

His bandmate Ross MacDonald then walked over to him, and they kissed.

Continuing to sing for a while, Matty stopped his set to talk to the event staff before telling the audience they had been banned from Kuala Lumpur.

Following the incident, Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil ordered the cancellation of the festival.

He also slammed Matty for offending the sensitivities of the community and going against the values of local culture.

Apologising to ticket holders, vendors, sponsors and partners, Good Vibes Festival said that they would share updates on refunds soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The 1975 on Facebook and @we.the.fest on Instagram.