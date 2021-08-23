87-Year Old Man & 91-Year-Old Woman Pass Away From Covid-19

August has seen a spate of Covid-19 fatalities in the country, mostly involving senior citizens with pre-existing medical conditions.

Last night, a 91-year-old unvaccinated woman and an 87-year-old partially vaccinated man succumbed to the coronavirus.

In total, Singapore has reported 49 Covid-19 deaths since the outbreak started in Jan 2020.

Unvaccinated 91-year-old passed away on 21 Aug

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the 91-year-old female Permanent Resident was Case 67456, who passed away from Covid-19 complications on 21 Aug.

Authorities detected her case on 3 Aug after she developed symptoms on 30 Jul. She was confirmed with Covid-19 and was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Source

She had not been vaccinated and had a history of:

Chronic kidney disease

Heart disease

Hypertension

Hyperlipidaemia – abnormally high levels of cholesterol in the blood

Hyperparathyroidism – excessive secretion of parathyroid hormones

Partially vaccinated 87-year-old passed away on 22 Aug

Case 67630 was an 87-year-old male Singaporean who passed away on 22 Aug.

He was first admitted to the National University Hospital for a medical condition unrelated to Covid-19 on 4 Aug.

Source

As he was showing respiratory symptoms, he was tested for Covid-19, and the results returned positive.

He was partially vaccinated and had a history of:

Advanced cancer – cancer that’s unlikely to be cured

Diabetes

Hypertension

Hyperlipidaemia

29 cases of serious illness

MOH said 346 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in the hospital. This number includes:

22 cases of serious illness in need of oxygen supplementation

7 in critical condition in ICU

Among the 29 cases, 23 are patients aged 60 years and above. 18 have yet to be vaccinated or have received 1 dose of the vaccine.

Protecting vulnerable segments of the community

With Singapore reopening the economy, allowing dine-ins and leisure travel to resume for vaccinated individuals, we mustn’t forget about the vulnerable groups among us, i.e. the elderly.

Although the Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t offer 100% protection against the virus, it effectively prevents serious illnesses.

Let’s continue to encourage those who aren’t vaccinated to get their jabs ASAP so that they can do their part in protecting their loved ones too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.