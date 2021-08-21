Unvaccinated Singaporean Passes Away From Covid-19 Complications On 19 Aug

Despite Singapore’s high vaccination rate, we continue to see Covid-related deaths every now and then. Often, the victim who passes away has yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.

On Friday (21 Aug), MOH reported the death of an 82-year-old Covid-19 patient who had a history of various illnesses.

The unvaccinated senior is Singapore’s 47th Covid-19 fatality.

Man passes away 3 weeks after testing positive for Covid-19

In its evening update on Friday (20 Aug), MOH shared that an 82-year-old Singaporean had passed away from Covid-19 complications.

The man started experiencing undisclosed symptoms on 30 Jul and tested positive a day later. He was subsequently hospitalised at Alexandra Hospital.

Source

The senior eventually succumbed to the infection around 3 weeks later on Thursday (19 Aug).

The 82-year-old had a history of various medical conditions including:

Cystic kidney disease

Damaged heart muscles

High blood pressure

Ischaemic heart disease

Similar to most Covid-19 casualties, he was also unvaccinated against Covid-19.

He is Singapore’s 47th Covid-19 fatality and our nation’s 11th Covid-related death in the past 30 days.

2 new clusters including 1 at Kallang Bahru FairPrice

Friday (20 Aug) also saw the emergence of 2 new clusters — 1 linked to the FairPrice outlet at Kallang Bahru and the other to an individual case.

Source

Both clusters reported 2 new cases, but remain rather small with 4 and 3 cases respectively.

With the closure of 9 earlier clusters, Singapore currently has 77 active ones — the lowest number since 31 Jul.

Source

Of the active clusters, only 7 reported new cases on Friday (20 Aug), including:

Giant (Hougang Avenue 8) – 1 new case

SAFRA Tampines – 1 new case

Sengkang Bus Interchange staff – 2 new cases

Westlite Juniper Dormitory – 1 new case

What’s also interesting is the cluster linked to Case 67220, which reported 0 new cases in MOH’s latest update.

The day before, the cluster had reported all 32 of its cases on a single day.

Other prominent clusters that have no new cases include:

Jurong Fishery Port

KTV Lounges

Samy’s Curry Restaurant

Bishan Bus Interchange staff

My First Skool (Chin Swee Road)

Condolences to the family of the deceased

The passing of yet another Covid-19 patient is unfortunate.

However, this once again stresses the importance of getting vaccinated which will help prevent severe illnesses and even death when one gets infected by the coronavirus.

Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from BrightSparks.