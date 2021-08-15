HPB Will Give $30 Vouchers If You Refer Seniors For Covid-19 Jab

To protect the vulnerable in our society as Singapore reopens, we need to encourage more seniors to get vaccinated.

Hence, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) will give a referral voucher of $30 to anyone who refers a senior.

You’ll have to accompany the senior citizen and are encouraged to give them the care and support they need before and after each dose.

$30 HPB vouchers if you refer a senior for vaccination

The ‘Let’s Get Our Seniors Vaccinated’ programme is eligible for people aged 17 and up from now until 30 Nov.

You can refer up to 10 seniors.

You can visit this link to register yourself and the senior who is to get their jab.

HPB will then send you a text in 1 or 2 days.

Note that you must do the pre-registration form 1 or 2 days before the senior receives their 1st vaccine dose, and you can’t go to the vaccine site to do so.

The referral also won’t count unless you’ve received the HPB SMS.

This does mean that the senior citizen must not have received their 1st dose beforehand.

Vouchers can be used at participating retailers

2 weeks after the senior has received both vaccine doses – meaning they’re fully vaccinated – the vouchers will be credited to your Healthy 365 app, which you can download on your app store.

The HPB vouchers can be used at a variety of retailers, including food and shopping.

From Kopitiam to Qi Ji and Foodfare, these are available in most malls so you can get a nice meal — maybe even to share with your senior citizen!

The vouchers can be used at convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Cheers too, along with Sheng Siong, FairPrice, and many other supermarkets.

Help senior citizens with the vaccination process

Getting our seniors vaccinated is key to protecting them and making sure they stay safe.

As Singapore reopens, more cases may emerge and the unvaccinated are more likely to fall seriously ill.

So the referrals may seem like an incentive, but the goal is really to allay the fears of getting the vaccine.

By accompanying your elderly family members or acquaintances, they can feel fewer anxiety and worries.

