S’pore Seeks 2 More Suspects In Money Laundering Case, S$3B Of Assets Involved

Warrants Of Arrest Issued Against 2 Suspects In Money Laundering Case

10 suspects have already been charged in what was said to be Singapore’s largest anti-money laundering operation to date.

The authorities, however, are still seeking two more suspects.

Warrants of arrest have already been issued against the duo, who are Cambodian nationals.

Additionally, the amount of assets involved in the case has gone up to more than S$3 billion.

2 money laundering suspects hold Cambodian passports

In a news release on Friday (19 Jan), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) listed the two men at large as Su Yongcan and Wang Huoqiang.

Both of them hold Cambodian passports.

They also previously held passports of the People’s Republic of China, the police added.

The duo had left Singapore before 15 Aug 2023, which was when the police’s anti-money laundering operations started.

Su, 33, had S$145M in bank accounts

In the case of Su, 33, the police seized S$16 million in Singapore and foreign currencies.

They also issued prohibition of disposal orders for seven properties and 10 vehicles.

Bank accounts with a total of more than S$145 million in them have been frozen.

S$188K in cash seized from Wang, 29

As for the other suspect, about S$188,000 in cash and foreign currencies were seized in relation to Wang, 29.

A prohibition of disposal order was issued for one vehicle.

In addition to these, the police froze bank accounts with a total balance of more than S$5 million.

Public appeal for info on 2 money-laundering suspects

Both men are wanted in connection with alleged money laundering offences under Section 54(1)(c) of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992, SPF said.

To that end, warrants of arrest and Interpol Red Notices have been issued against them.

Those who have info on their whereabouts should call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000o or submit it via SPF’s i-witness portal.

All tip-offs will be kept strictly confidential.

Total value of assets involved increases to S$3B

More assets have also been found to be involved in the case, the police said.

On top of the more than S$2.8 billion that had already been seized, the police have also seized:

189 luxury bags 34 pieces of jewellery five luxury watches

Prohibition of disposal orders were also issued in respect of another 55 properties and 15 vehicles.

That means the total value of assets involved has increased to more than S$3 billion so far.

Case said to be one of Singapore’s largest anti-money laundering operations

The case, which has been said to be one of Singapore’s largest anti-money laundering operations, came to public attention in August 2023 after the police raided multiple locations islandwide.

During the raids, officers arrested 10 foreigners including:

Three PRC nationals

Three Cambodian nationals

Two Cypriot nationals

One Ni-Vanuatu national

One Turkish national

They have since been charged with offences including laundering proceeds from overseas criminal activities.

The suspects were reportedly originally from China and were nicknamed the “Fujian gang”. They were known for living it up in Singapore for years, partying at places like Marina Square and Orchard.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.