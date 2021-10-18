SBS Transit In Touch With 2 Injured People After 3 Buses Involved In Chain Collision At Hougang

Buses run on a tight schedule and sometimes that rush can result in an accident on the road or even at interchanges.

Unfortunately, this was the case for 3 buses at a Hougang bus stop on Sunday (17 Oct), where they were involved in a chain collision.

2 people, a 60-year-old bus captain and a 72-year-old male passenger were taken to hospital.

Buses meet with chain collision at Hougang bus stop on 17 Oct

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident took place at a bus stop near Block 160 Hougang Street 11.

3 buses were involved in a chain collision, SBS Transit told ST.

A video shared on the Singapore Bus Drivers Community page on Facebook shows the aftermath of the accident.

According to SBS Transit, the collision involved 3 buses – a service 113, service 24 and service 76.

3 injured people, 2 taken to Sengkang General Hospital

ST reported the police and SCDF were called to the scene at around 7.25am on Sunday morning.

2 people, a bus captain and a 72-year-old passenger were taken to Sengkang General Hospital while conscious.

Both of them received outpatient treatment there.

A third person was also injured, but they were attended to by paramedics at the scene and left.

SBS Transit said it has been in touch with the 2 passengers to “extend our care and concern and assist as best we can”.

It also apologised for the distress and inconvenience caused by the accident, and it’s assisting the police in investigations.

Speedy recovery to the injured

It’s unfortunate that some people were injured during the collision.

Hopefully they aren’t seriously injured and we wish them a speedy recovery.

As police get to the bottom of the matter, we also hope that it will be a learning lesson to all and that it won’t happen again.

