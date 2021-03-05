Hottis Snack Often Sold At 7-Eleven Apparently Available At Some Mama Shops

90’s kids who were always on the hunt for an after-school snack would be familiar with Craze Hottis which often sent many young children swarming 7-Eleven stores.

The satisfaction of scooping the crunchy treats into a box which you take to the cashier for payment was unbeatable.

While many of us mourned the machines’ disappearance from 7-Eleven, some lucky ones didn’t have to say goodbye forever.

Apparently, they’ve made a comeback at some elusive mama shops around the island.

Redditor finds Craze Hottis snack at void deck mama shop

A very enthusiastic Redditor who made the discovery shared a snapshot of the legendary snack machine yesterday (4 Mar).

According to them, the dispenser is at a mama shop located at their void deck.

In response to a comment, the Redditor specified the location to be at Blk 504 Sembawang Wellington Circle.



Snack apparently available at multiple locations islandwide

Joining in the excitement, many others who have spotted the Craze Hottis machine elsewhere shared other locations too.

Some of them include:

932 Jurong West Street 92 mama shop

Buzz @ Bukit Panjang bus interchange

Bedok bus interchange

Zone Minimart @ 205D Compassvale Lane

One Redditor has even seen it at 2 locations in Pasir Ris — a corner shop and a 7-Eleven there. So maybe they haven’t fully left the convenience store after all?

We can’t verify whether the above are true, but if you happen to be in any of the areas, feel free to drop by and investigate.

Hope our go-to after-school snack is here to stay

While the Craze Hottis’ apparent prevalence at heartland shops islandwide hint that they never truly disappeared, they’re still not as widely available as before.

Perhaps the enthusiasm and nostalgia this Reddit post elicited could inspire the return of everyone’s go-to after-school snack.

Till then, you can apparently purchase packets for yourself on Shopee, so you can have a ready stock at home.

