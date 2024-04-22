‘Simple things can make one’s day’: Delivery rider moved after customer helps with drink spill

S’porean customer offers wet wipes after drink spills all over rider’s bike

Despite receiving a drink that had spilled all over the delivery rider and his bike, a woman opted to show kindness and patience to the rider instead of reacting badly.

The heartwarming moment, which was captured on video, drew praise from people who saw it.

Compassion shown on both sides when drink spills

On 21 April, popular Instagram account @sgfollowsall shared a video of a rider delivering food and drinks to a landed property.

When @helloitakephotos reached his destination and took the food out, he quickly discovered that a drink had spilled and was leaking all over his bike seat.

In a sombre tone, he notified the auntie that one of her drinks had spilled. He also told her that she could call the store to get this issue fixed.

The auntie, showing her maternal instincts, told the rider to be careful and not get wet. The rider asked if she had any wet tissues, and she briskly returned with both wet wipes and dry tissues.

She then watched over him as he cleaned up the mess, and even helped point out wet spots on his bike.

After he was done, she even told him to give her the tissues so she could help throw them away. The rider declined her offer at first, then finally yielded after she insisted, but not before wrapping the used tissues in a dry tissue so the auntie wouldn’t have to dirty her hands.

A small gesture that goes a long way

This seemingly small act of kindness touched the rider’s heart. On his TikTok post, he said: “What most people don’t understand is how simple things like this can make a delivery rider’s day.”

He added: “Thank you auntie… You are so motherly like [sic] and you deserve nothing but the best in this world.”

The clip ends with a big smile on the rider’s face.

Others who saw the video agreed, applauding her for showing respect and care towards the rider.

Some also complimented the rider’s behaviour, saying such interactions require both parties to be courteous and polite to each other.

MS News has reached out to @helloitakephotos for more information.

Also read: Youths sit in front of HDB lift to wait for food delivery, shake hands with rider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @helloitakephotos on TikTok.