Youths sit in front of HDB lift to wait for food delivery, shake hands with rider

Youths jokingly sit in front of HDB lift & wait for delivery rider

A group of youths in Singapore decided to inject some fun into the routine of ordering food delivery — by sitting outside the lift to wait for the rider’s arrival.

This led to a light-hearted and friendly exchange between the youths and the rider, who they got to thank for his efforts in getting their food to them.

One of the boys’ mother was able to capture the interaction on video, which she uploaded to TikTok on Monday (11 March).

Youths sit in silence on the ground in front of the lift to wait for delivery

According to the captions, this happened on Saturday (9 March) night. The mother said that her son and his friends had a sleepover and decided to order a late-night snack on GrabFood.

@cintakualynn When my son’s friend sleepover on Saturday nite, they decided to order food via grab at wee hours.. but these kid are up to something lols.. the moment they knew the food is round the corner they quickly went out and seated infront of the lift waiting for the driver to arrive. Ha ha betul punya perangai kesian grab driver shocked but supporting. Lols ♬ original sound – Cintakualynn – Cintakualynn

“The moment they knew the food is round the corner they quickly went out and sat in front of the lift waiting for the driver to arrive,” the mother explained.

In the video, four youths sat cross-legged and in silence on the ground in front of the lift landing.

Snickers could be heard emanating from the boys while they waited for the delivery rider.

When the lift doors opened, the boys greeted the rider. At the same time, the rider seemingly realised that they were all there waiting for him.

The rider then proceeded to hand over the food to the boys, who were all echoing their thanks to the rider.

One by one, the four boys, still seated, stretched out their hands for the rider to shake. Subsequently, he bid them goodbye and re-entered the lift.

The mother added in her captions that although the prank shocked the rider, he was supportive of the boys.

Viral video of cheeky prank catches the attention of Grab Singapore

Most TikTok users who came across the clip seem t0 agree that the prank was a harmless and humorous one.

One comment, which garnered more than 2,400 likes, said: “It will be hilarious if the lift goes to another level and the delivery guy has to wait for it awkwardly with you guys there.”

Another comment, which seemed to be from one of the boys, jokingly wrote in Malay apologising to his friend’s mother, saying that they felt “too bored that day”.

In response, the mother replied: “Must be you la, the mastermind lols.”

The video, which has raked in more than 311,100 views as of this writing, even caught the attention of the official Grab Singapore TikTok.

It commented: “delivery-partner please blink twice if you need help,” along with a grinning emoji.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.