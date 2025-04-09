Man in M’sia repeatedly slaps crying toddler in back seat of car, claims he’s ‘educating’ him

Man says he’s educating crying toddler by beating him in back seat of car

A man in Malaysia has come under fire after a video surfaced of him slapping his young son multiple times in the back seat of his car — as two little girls stood nearby watching in silence.

The incident, which was filmed by a couple who witnessed the abuse, was uploaded to Instagram on Monday (7 Apr) by user @capricedaddycap.

The post has since gone viral, racking up over 19,000 likes and more than 1,190 comments.

The caption read: “We just worry there might be some underlying issues that need intervention.”

Crying toddler thrown into car as man beats him

In the video, the child — believed to be just two or three years old — can be seen crying as his father slaps him repeatedly before shoving him into the back seat.

The boy’s mother, presumed to be the woman in the passenger seat, sat quietly as the abuse unfolded. Behind the man stood two young girls, also watching the scene, seemingly frozen in fear.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the couple who witnessed the incident said that the beatings did not stop once the boy was in the car.

His cries could still be heard as the man continued hitting him.

Man says he was ‘teaching a lesson’

When the couple tried to intervene, the man became defensive and justified his behaviour, claiming he was simply “educating” his child.

“When he was a kid, he started throwing things at others. If you don’t teach him a lesson, it will get worse in the future. There is no need to take video,” he reportedly said. He also demanded they stop interfering.

The couple expressed concern over the severity of the man’s actions, saying a child that young should not be subjected to such violence — whether in public or at home.

“You shouldn’t hit a child like this. The child’s face was beaten until it turned red. Now he is doing this in public. If it happened at home, I don’t know how he would treat his child,” they said.

