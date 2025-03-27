Boy in China gets beaten to death by mother & her boyfriend for allegedly sleeping late

Boy in China gets beaten to death by mother & boyfriend for allegedly sleeping late

A 5-year-old boy in Shandong province, China, was beaten to death by his own mother and her boyfriend, allegedly for going to bed late.

For three horrific days, the couple brutally assaulted the child, ignoring his cries for mercy — until he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The shocking case was heard in court on Tuesday (25 March), as reported by Sin Chew Daily.

Boy endures abuse before dying from internal bleeding

The Weihai Intermediate People’s Court was told that Chen, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend Shi had planned the beating after allegedly discussing their son’s bedtime on 22 March last year, over a year from the court hearing.

From 23 to 26 March last year, the defenceless child was subjected to five rounds of brutal beatings.

Court proceedings revealed that Shi was the one who carried out the assaults, while Chen stood by and did nothing — even as her son begged for mercy.

The child suffered repeated blows to the chest and abdomen, leading to a ruptured liver and excessive internal bleeding. His injuries ultimately caused haemorrhagic shock, resulting in his death.

Mother asks to be sentenced to death

Following her son’s death, Chen reportedly broke down in court, admitting her guilt.

The boy’s grandfather, Zheng Jianhua, revealed in an interview that Chen expressed deep remorse, saying her son’s death was entirely her fault.

Overcome with guilt, she initially pleaded for the death penalty. However, she later changed her stance, requesting a lighter sentence instead.

“If you don’t sentence me to death, release me early so I can repay this debt,” she said.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.