Mother in US allegedly beats son to death with extension cord for not completing chores

Content warning: This article contains mention of graphic child abuse leading to death. Reader discretion is advised.

Mother in Seattle beats son to death for not doing chores

A 29-year-old woman from Seattle, the United States (US) has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly beating her son to death with an extension cord.

On 30 Jan, the mother, Denaya Young, reportedly attacked the 14-year-old boy for an hour, claiming she was furious that he hadn’t finished his chores.

After he lost consciousness, she called 911 and told the dispatcher that her attempt to discipline him had gone too far, reports The Seattle Times.

Seattle police arrived at the home in Beacon Hill to find the teenager unresponsive. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

She lost count of how many times she hit him

Young confessed to officers that she had repeatedly hit her son with an HDMI cord, even as he begged her to stop and said he felt dizzy. She said she thought he was lying.

At one point, she shoved her son against a wall, causing him to hit his head. He went limp and collapsed to the floor, she told police.

During the probe, Young remarked that she had lost count of how many times she struck her son.

Reports say she waited five minutes after he became unresponsive before calling the police.

Boy suffered 1,172 injuries on his body

According to the King County Medical Examiner, the boy, later identified as Da’metrius James Robinson, had died from multiple blunt force trauma.

The brutal assault caused him to suffer from Sudden Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS), a condition where the body sends blood to multiple injured areas, leaving insufficient supply to sustain the heart.

His body reportedly sustained at least 1,172 separate injuries, with 74 on his face and head.

It was later revealed in the charging documents that Young beat her son for three hours until he stopped breathing.

Three children and another adult were at home at the time of the beating, reports American media outlet KING 5.

Young told police that she had been physically abusing the boy since November 2024. Her abuse included hitting, punching, choking him, and using an HDMI cord to harm him, according to court documents.

She remains in custody on US$3 million (S$4.05 million) bail, with her next court appearance scheduled for 13 Feb.

