New Buona Vista node of Rail Corridor opens with 500 sqm community lawn & unique vegetated swales

Buona Vista node of Rail Corridor now open

With the recent launch of the Buona Vista node of the Rail Corridor, users of the green passage can now enjoy more facilities such as a new playground, fitness corner, and even a community lawn during their treks.

The 1.6-hectare community node is also the first of its kind along the Southern stretch of the Rail Corridor.

Its convenient location between integrated development The Metropolis and the upcoming Elementum in one-north, as well as its proximity to Buona Vista MRT station, makes it convenient and accessible to those in the vicinity.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee graced the official launch of the node on Monday (22 April), where he also announced new plans for the site of the former Tanjong Pagar Railway station.

New Buona Vista node of Rail Corridor has vegetated swathes & community spaces

According to a press statement, the National Parks Board (NParks) said that the new node features inclusive spaces for play as well as community and cultural events.

Among them are the first vegetated swales along the Rail Corridor.

These swales are intentionally reminiscent of the original stream and marshland landscape of the Rail Corridor before the construction of the railway.

They also provide new habitats for dragonflies and other biodiversity to thrive, said NParks.

The new node accommodates everyone in the family with its nature-themed playground with various textures and topography, and a fitness area for adults and seniors.

Additionally, a 500 sqm community lawn next to The Metropolis will serve as a flexible outdoor event space amid nature for those in the area.

Other features include a street art space below the Commonwealth Avenue viaduct, as well as a 900 sqm “plug-and-play” space underneath the North Buona Vista Link viaduct.

Authorities to hold a second competition for ideas to redevelop former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station site

At the launch, Mr Lee announced a second ideas competition for the redevelopment of the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, which is set to take place in nine years, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

He noted that there is “immense potential to transform the site into a vibrant multi-functional community building, with attractive, inclusive and inviting public spaces for all”.

The Government held the first ideas competition back in 2015 and awarded a team that comprised MKPL Architects and design firm Turenscape International.

The winning idea of the first competition proposed a heritage gallery, pop-up retail spaces, and rooms for interest groups to populate the site.

Submissions for the second competition are now open to all members of the public, including students and working professionals, and will close on 14 June.

More information on the competition is available via the URA website.

Also Read: Rail Corridor North Opens With 6m-High Lookout Deck, Hike Seamlessly Between Kranji & Hillview MRT

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.