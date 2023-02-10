Rail Corridor North Opens With 6m-High Lookout Deck, Hike Seamlessly Between Kranji & Hillview MRT

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Rail Corridor Offers Over 21km Connectivity From Kranji MRT Station To Spooner Road

Living up to its reputation as a ‘City in Nature’, Singapore has been expanding its green spaces and opening them up to the public to appreciate the wonders of nature on our island home.

On Friday (1o Feb), the National Parks Board (NParks) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced the opening of the enhanced Northern stretch of the Rail Corridor.

The trail now spans 21km from Kranji MRT station in the north, to Spooner Road in the south.

Some new features include a 6m-high lookout deck, as well as more access paths to connect the trail to neighbouring areas and green spaces.

New features enable a more immersive experience with nature

In a joint press release, NParks and URA shared that the enhancements to the trail create more recreational spaces amidst nature. This brings Singapore one step closer to becoming a City in Nature — a key pillar of the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

Besides the 6km extension to the trail, Rail Corridor (North) has many exciting features available to the public.

Firstly, the new 6m-high lookout deck will provide an exquisite view of Dairy Farm Nature Park, Singapore Quarry and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. It gives the public the perfect opportunity to take in the greenery around them.

After pausing to enjoy the scenery, you can explore the new Kranji node which includes a nature trail connected to an events field.

The trail is also linked to a new bridge over Hillview Road which allows visitors to access the lookout deck.

Rail Corridor (North) has 12 new access paths, so you won’t have to worry about making a big turn or rerouting to enter. In total, the entire Rail Corridor has over 30 access paths, with 23 of them being barrier-free.

Additionally, the newly installed ramps allow those with bicycles and strollers to enjoy the trail with ease.

More enhancements to look forward to

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that there will be a few more additions coming to the Rail Corridor by the middle of 2023, including more shelters and toilets along the trail.

Furthermore, the public can look forward to more enhancement plans, such as new community nodes, including one in Buona Vista.

Not only that but the Rail Corridor will also be connected to Rifle Range Nature Park via a path under the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) viaduct. There will additionally be a new entry point at Holland Green Linear Park.

All of these additions are scheduled to be completed later in the year.

With about 1 million people living within 1km of the Rail Corridor, NParks aims to use the Rail Corridor to help enable “every household to live within a 10-minute walk of a park by 2030.”

The agencies also noted that “these enhancements will offer a variety of recreational options and spaces for respite”.

For more info about the Rail Corridor, visit NParks’ or URA’s website.

Take a relaxing stroll at the Rail Corridor

With the opening of the newly enhanced Rail Corridor (North), this is the perfect opportunity to head down and experience the trail for yourself.

Whether it be a relaxing morning stroll with your friends, or enjoying a bird’s eye view of the greenery from the lookout deck, the Rail Corridor has so much to offer.

So, take some time off your busy schedules and enjoy Singapore’s greenery through the Rail Corridor.

Featured image courtesy of NParks.